Intercontinental Cup 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for from India, Mauritius and Syria

On Tuesday, September 3, it will test the waters against Mauritius, a country 55 spots below it in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte.
India's Lallianzuala Chhangte.
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian football team, in the first half of 2024, has undergone significant changes – a new coach in Manolo Marquez and a team without its record goalscorer Sunil Chhetri (as an active international footballer) for the first time in nearly two decades.

On Tuesday, September 3, it will test the waters against Mauritius, a country 55 spots below it in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The land of Nizams also once belonged to Manolo Marquez, who had donned the colours of Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC as its head coach.

Marquez won the ISL title with Hyderabad in 2022. “I am very excited. It’s special to play the first game here in Hyderabad. It feels like a new stadium now with the new facilities here,” said Márquez at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

The world has gone a long way since. Marquez moved to FC Goa, Hyderabad FC plunged into a severe financial crisis before getting a new owner and now, the gaffer will take the pitch with the hopes of a larger fanbase – of over a billion people.

Here are the best players to watch out for from India, Mauritius and Syria in the Intercontinental Cup 2024:

Lallianzuala Chhangte - India

India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte.
India's Lallianzuala Chhangte.
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s star-man up front is winger Lallianzuala Chhangte who is likely to feature on the scoresheet in the tournament. The 27-year-old was recently announced as captain of Mumbai City FC for his stellar performances last season.

Chhangte scored 11 goals and seven assists in the ISL last season and has scored eight goals and two assists for India making him India’s most prized asset.

Anwar Ali - India

Anwar Ali in action.
Anwar Ali in action.
Anwar Ali in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Centre-back Anwar Ali who was recently made a controversial move to East Bengal FC from Mohun Bagan SG is one of the best defenders in India and could be one of the first names of the team sheet.

Anwar has made 22 appearances for India and works well with Rahul Bheke as the two centre-backs in the heart of the defence.

Sahal Abdul Samad - India

BENGALURU KARNATAKA 23/06/2023 : Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad, at the training session ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 football match between Nepal and India, in Bengaluru on June 23, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
BENGALURU KARNATAKA 23/06/2023 : Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad, at the training session ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 football match between Nepal and India, in Bengaluru on June 23, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
BENGALURU KARNATAKA 23/06/2023 : Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad, at the training session ahead of SAFF Championship 2023 football match between Nepal and India, in Bengaluru on June 23, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Sahal Abdul Samad can be extremely critical in India’s final third play as the central-attacking playmaker and can be used effectively by Manolo as a super-sub.

The 27-year-old MBSG player has made five goal contributions for India and recently gave three assists in the Durand Cup and helped his team reach the final.

Lindsay Rose - Mauritius

French youth international Lindsay Rose, who has played for Ligue 1 sides Oympique Lyon and Lorient, is a versatile player in the backline and can play both as a centre-back and a full-back. He will be a key figure in the Mauritian defence and be primarily responsible for neutralising the threat of the Indian attackers.

Omar Al Somah - Syria

Omar Al Somah of Syria heading the ball.
Omar Al Somah of Syria heading the ball.
Omar Al Somah of Syria heading the ball. | Photo Credit: AFP

Syria’s captain captain Omar Al Somah is among the highest active goal-scorers with 21 goals in 54 appearances for his nation. His clever off-the-ball movement ability and smart close-range finishing makes him a lethal figure in the final third.

