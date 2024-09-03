India vs Mauritius LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND 0-0 MRI; Real-time updates

Key Updates
- September 03, 2024 20:1139’- IND 0-0 MRI; Colaco finds the wall
Liston does go for glory but only finds the wall with his attempt. Just over five minutes to go in the first half.
- September 03, 2024 20:1038’- IND 0-0 MRI; Freekick for India
Liston Colaco is pulled down a few paces outside the box. Colaco is standing on top of the dead ball. Will he go for glory?
- September 03, 2024 20:0735’- IND 0-0 MRI; Manvir’s attempt saved!
Great vision from Anirudh Thapa who puts Manvir Singh through on goal with a defence-splitting pass. The forward then tries his luck from a tight angle, forcing Kevin Obrian to a save.
- September 03, 2024 20:0634’- IND 0-0 MRI; Play has simmered down
India still with more of the ball and trying to find avenues to disturb Mauritius’s goalie, but the ball is mostly being passed around in the middle of the park.
- September 03, 2024 19:5926’- IND 0-0 MRI; Good move from India
It started with Bheke moving forward, finding Chhangte, who plays a delightful flick to find a racing Asish Rai, who bombs down the right flank to cross in a ball, but wins a corner. Smoothly done by Manolo’s men.
- September 03, 2024 19:5220’- IND 0-0 MRI; End-to-end football!
As Liston Colaco tries to put in those flat balls into the box, Jean Aristide drops his shoulders on the other side, leaving Indian defenders in his wake as he tries to enter the opposition box and create some problems.
- September 03, 2024 19:4512’- IND 0-0 MRI; Mauritius slipping in a few attacks
While India has more than 50 per cent of the ball possession, Mauritius is sneaking in an attack or two from time to time. This time the winger on the right flank put in a ball inside the box. Amrinder seemed to be the one to collect the ball but skipper Rahul Bheke swooped in to clear the lines. Signs of miscommunication at the back?
- September 03, 2024 19:386’- IND 0-0 MRI; Sana comes close!
Thapa floats in the ball from the corner kick, finds a blue shirt who bops it towards the back post as Sana Singh runs it to get a head to it, but just misses the bus. Great chance for India goes begging.
- September 03, 2024 19:353’- IND 0-0 MRI; Blue Tigers with the ball
After an initial scare from the players clad in red in the opening seconds when Mauritius attacked the Indian box, the host has now had most of the ball, slowly trying to stitch together passes.
- September 03, 2024 19:31KICKOFF
Mauritius gets the ball rolling against India in the Intercontinental Cup at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesaday.
- September 03, 2024 19:23Players have come out on the pitch!
As sparklers light up the pathway towards the field, India and Mauritius players make their way out as the kickoff is minutes away.
- September 03, 2024 19:15How is a team coached by Manolo Marquez expected to play?
Conceding goals at crucial stages and succumbing from a winning position was synonymous with India, which preceded the Stimac era. What should excite Indian fans is that Manolo does not compromise defence for his attacking style of football.
- September 03, 2024 19:01MAURITIUS STARTING XI
- September 03, 2024 18:52What can you expect from Manolo Marquez’s first match as India coach?
- September 03, 2024 18:32INDIA STARTING XI
- September 03, 2024 18:19Match preview for India vs Mauritius
The Indian men’s national football team ushers in a new era with the familiar face of Manolo Marquez at the helm. After almost a three-month-long hiatus, the Blue Tigers spring back into action as they gear up to face Mauritius in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.
This will be India’s first competitive outing since the 1-2 defeat against Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifier, which saw the side finish in third place in its four-team group. Only the top two advanced to the third round of qualification.
After Igor Stimac’s exit as India’s head coach, the Blue Tigers aim to move beyond the pain of the past and look forward with an experienced Manolo steering the ship.
- September 03, 2024 17:22Where to watch India vs Mauritius LIVE?
