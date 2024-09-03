India vs Mauritius LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND 0-0 MRI; Real-time updates

Match preview for India vs Mauritius

The Indian men’s national football team ushers in a new era with the familiar face of Manolo Marquez at the helm. After almost a three-month-long hiatus, the Blue Tigers spring back into action as they gear up to face Mauritius in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.

This will be India’s first competitive outing since the 1-2 defeat against Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifier, which saw the side finish in third place in its four-team group. Only the top two advanced to the third round of qualification.

After Igor Stimac’s exit as India’s head coach, the Blue Tigers aim to move beyond the pain of the past and look forward with an experienced Manolo steering the ship.

READ MORE: