Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish

For a long time, Chennaiyin FC was seen as a passive mover in the transfer market. This time around, though, the former champion has gone out and wrapped up most of its dealings early in the summer window. CFC has 13 new faces—all on free transfers—with several promising young domestic players roped in.

Attackers Gurkirat Singh and Kiyan Nassiri, who moved from Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, catch the eye. The duo has found it hard to find consistent game time at their former clubs and Owen Coyle, who has an excellent track record of getting the most of Indian youngsters, will be hoping to help them take the next step in their development.

The club will miss the services of left-back Akash Sangwan, who has switched to FC Goa. The experienced Mandar Rao Desai will likely take over the role.

Veteran Rafael Crivellaro has left the club after four seasons across two stints. The Brazilian never really lived up to the highs of his first campaign in 2019-20 largely due to injury-related issues. Chennaiyin desperately needs that spark and Brazilian attacker Lukas Brambilla could bring some creative flair.

Wilmar Jordan Gill and Chima Chukwu – two forwards with ISL know-how -- have been brought in to add firepower up front. Out-of-favour Mohammad Nawaz has been drafted into the goalkeeping ranks to challenge Samik Mitra.

Coyle has also roped in five of his former players from his time at Jamshedpur FC with whom he defied the odds and won the ISL League Shield in his second season at the club.

Coyle’s proven track record

Coyle needs no introduction. The Scotsman is into his fifth season in the ISL and has a strong record to show for his time here with three playoff appearances and a League Shield victory.

Coyle’s successful teams are built on their work-rate and structure. His teams usually operate in a 4-2-3-1 formation with high-press employed to win the ball in higher areas to hurt the opposition in transitions.

In his first season with Jamshedpur, where the club finished sixth, it scored just 21 while conceding 22. In the following title-winning season, it doubled its goals scored (42) while conceding only 21. Similarly, Coyle will want to improve on last season’s record of goals scored (26) and goals conceded (36) outputs to make Chennaiyin a force again.

Chennaiyin’s potential success will depend on who forms the rest of the team’s spine along with midfielder Connor Shields and central defender Ryan Edwards. New recruit Jitendra Singh can fill multiple roles in midfield and wide areas, while Jiteshwor Singh and Ayush Adhikari will provide depth in midfield. It will be a big season for young Samik as the starting no. 1, while one of Wilmar and Chikwu will have to do the bulk of the scoring.

The role of wide forwards will be key in providing the pace and the final ball into the box with Vincey Baretto, Gurkirat and Nassiri expected to step up.

Expected finish - 5th

Last season, Coyle took Chennaiyin back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when he was in charge in his first stint. The promise from last season, a proactive summer transfer window and Coyle’s history point towards Chennaiyin aiming for more than a top-six place.

But it’s hard to see Chennaiyin toppling the established giants of Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. And with FC Goa, Odisha FC and the heavy-spending East Bengal also reinvigorated, Chennaiyin will do well to improve on its last season’s finish of sixth place.

Players to watch out for

Lukas Brambilla

During the ISL media day, Coyle recalled how Crivellaro and Greg Stewart at both CFC and Jamshedpur, respectively, brought the magic touch to turn his hard-working teams into serial-winning teams. The Chennaiyin faithful will be hoping the Brazilian Brambilla, who last featured in the Cyrpus top division league, could go some way in being the creative force for this young side.

Bikash Yumnam

Bikash had a breakthrough season as Edwards’ center-back partner and a good showing this season would help shore up the defensive record.

Transfer window rating – 8/10

READ | Full list of ins and outs in Indian Super League

Chennaiyin has strong cover in all positions making this one of the strongest squads it has put together in recent seasons. But on the field, a lot will depend on how fast the likes of Nassiri, Gurkirat, Farukh Chaudhary, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy can hit the ground running.