MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Intercontinental Cup 2024: India settles for goalless draw against Mauritius

Indian football team settled for a goalless draw against Mauritius in the opening game of the Intercontinental Cup at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 21:24 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India drew against Mauritius in the Intercontinental cup 2024.
India drew against Mauritius in the Intercontinental cup 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India drew against Mauritius in the Intercontinental cup 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ The Hindu

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Intercontinental Cup 2024: India settles for goalless draw against Mauritius
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Mauritius Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez era begins with a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Attack, but not at the cost of defence: Intercontinental Cup 2024, a good opportunity for India coach Manolo to experiment
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for from India, Mauritius and Syria
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: How can India line-up in first match after Sunil Chhetri, under Manolo Marquez?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Mauritius Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Manolo Marquez era begins with a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  2. Intercontinental Cup 2024: India settles for goalless draw against Mauritius
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Pooja leads 4-2 in recurve open quarters, Avani finishes fifth in women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 final; latest results, score
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery Live Updates: India’s Pooja leads China’s Wu Chunyan 4-2 in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs BAN: Shanto believes historic cricket triumph in Pakistan will bring smiles in Bangladesh
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment