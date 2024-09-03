India vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: How can India line-up in first match after Sunil Chhetri, under Manolo Marquez?

The Indian men’s football team, under head coach Manolo Marquez, will look to begin the Intercontinental Cup 2024 on a high when it faces underdog Mauritius, at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India’s dreams of qualifying for the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 are over but it will look to brush up its preparations for the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027, with matches against Mauritius and Syria.

Marquez has included some new faces in the squad for the friendlies in the window, such as Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika and Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Chinglensana Singh, who won the Indian Super League under Marquez at Hyderabad FC in 2022, was also called up and will be expected to find his mojo with mainstay centre-back Sandesh Jhingan ruled out.

Chinglensana Singh in training ahead of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 opener in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Yasir Mohammed, another ISL winner with Hyderabad who eventually followed Marquez to FC Goa, however, will miss out with injury.

“We’ll have only two training sessions before the first game. But I feel that when there’s a new coach and new staff, the predisposition is good,” Marquez said before the match.

“It’s about the attitude of the players and I’m convinced that will be very good. These are the fixtures and we can’t control them. It’s not about excuses. We can’t waste time with them. We trained yesterday, we’ll train today, and we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

How can the team line up?

Marquez has maintained a 4-2-3-1 formation while in charge of Hyderabad and Goa. Against Mauritius, in charge of the Indian National team, the Spaniard is expected to stick with the same.

Though Amrinder Singh and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill are enlisted among goalkeepers, Gurpreet could still be the man between the sticks, given his experience and Marquez’s stakes of winning his opening game as India coach.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in training ahead of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 opener in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Nikhil Poojary and Jay Gupta, both of whom have played under Marquez in club football, are the most likely duo to start with Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke as the centre-backs.

FULL INDIA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh. Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

A double-pivot of Jeakson Singh and Lalengmawia Ralte, with Anirudh Thapa as No. 10 would make the shape flexible to a 4-3-2-1 when out of possession while Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte are expected to be stationed along either flank.

Marquez’s biggest and most important headache would be that of a No. 9 – one that was responsibly held by Sunil Chhetri, India’s record goalscorer, for the last decade.

Manvir Singh (left) and Anwar Ali (right) in training ahead of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 opener in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

While Manvir Singh has played along the right flank for his club, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, it will be interesting whether he plays No. 9 or Chhangte and Manvir exchange their spots.

Predicted line-up: 4-2-3-1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Rahul Bheke, Jay Gupta – Lalengmawia Ralte, Jeakson Singh – Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte – Manvir Singh