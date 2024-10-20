MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Washington Sundar added to India squad for second match against New Zealand

India added Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar in its squad for the second Test against New Zealand, set to be played in Pune from October 24.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 18:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Washington, who has 77 wickets and 1888 runs in international cricket, could serve as a reliable option lower down the order.
File photo: Washington, who has 77 wickets and 1888 runs in international cricket, could serve as a reliable option lower down the order. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Washington, who has 77 wickets and 1888 runs in international cricket, could serve as a reliable option lower down the order. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

India added Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar in its squad for the second Test against New Zealand, set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from October 24.

Washington is currently with the Tamil Nadu squad in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and been instrumental for his team, scoring 152 and taking two wickets against Delhi in the second round match.

India lost the first Test by eight wickets, finishing second-best on home soil for the first time in 36 years, in the longest format of the game. The match saw the host side crumble for just 46 in the first innings, with its last six wickets falling for just 15 runs.

Washington, who has 77 wickets and 1888 runs in international cricket, could serve as a reliable batting option in the lower order and with the ball.

RELATED: Washington, Pradosh tons render Delhi powerless, give Tamil Nadu an edge on Day 2

He was an integral part of India’s historic XI that beat Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Brisbane in 2021, the first loss for the hosts a the venue in 31 years.

For Tamil Nadu, however, his call up would be mean another major exclusion from the Ranji squad after captain R. Sai Kishore, who left the squad to join India A in the Emerging Asian Cup in Muscat, Oman.

FULL INDIA SQUAD
Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

