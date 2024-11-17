Italy vs France LIVE, UEFA Nations League updates: Starting lineups out, No Mbappe in squad, ITA v FRA, Score, Kick-off at 1:15 AM IST

Key Updates
- November 18, 2024 00:23France starting line-up!
Maignan(GK); Digne, Saliba, Konate, Kounde; Rabiot, Kone, Guendouzi; Nkunku; Kolo Muani, Thuram.
- November 18, 2024 00:17Italy starting line-up!
- November 17, 2024 23:49Preview
Italy will host France in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 League A Group 2 match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Sunday.
Italy heads into the clash after pipping Belgium 1-0 in their previous fixture to book its place in the quarterfinals. Having registered four wins and one draw, Italy is currently placed on top of League A Group 2 standings with 13 points from five games.
France, however, will look to return to winning ways after it was held to a goalless draw by Israel at the Stade de France. With three wins, one draw and one loss, France are placed second in the League A Group 2 standings.
Les Bleus, which have also qualified for the quarterfinals, will once again miss the services of their captain Kylian Mbappe and be without Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni and Wesley Fofana due to injuries.
