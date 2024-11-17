 />
Italy vs France LIVE, UEFA Nations League updates: Starting lineups out, No Mbappe in squad, ITA v FRA, Score, Kick-off at 1:15 AM IST

ITA vs FRA: Follow the live score and updates from the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 clash from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Updated : Nov 18, 2024 00:42 IST

Team Sportstar
France's forward Christopher Nkunku (L) and France's midfielder #13 N'Golo Kante arrive for a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2024 as part of the team's preparation for upcoming UEFA Nations League match qualifying matches against Italy. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
France's forward Christopher Nkunku (L) and France's midfielder #13 N'Golo Kante arrive for a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2024 as part of the team's preparation for upcoming UEFA Nations League match qualifying matches against Italy. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE
lightbox-info

France's forward Christopher Nkunku (L) and France's midfielder #13 N'Golo Kante arrive for a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on November 15, 2024 as part of the team's preparation for upcoming UEFA Nations League match qualifying matches against Italy. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 clash from the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

  • November 18, 2024 00:23
    France starting line-up!

    Maignan(GK); Digne, Saliba, Konate, Kounde; Rabiot, Kone, Guendouzi; Nkunku; Kolo Muani, Thuram.

  • November 18, 2024 00:17
    Italy starting line-up!
  • November 17, 2024 23:49
    Preview

    Italy will host France in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 League A Group 2 match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Sunday.


    Italy heads into the clash after pipping Belgium 1-0 in their previous fixture to book its place in the quarterfinals. Having registered four wins and one draw, Italy is currently placed on top of League A Group 2 standings with 13 points from five games. 


    France, however, will look to return to winning ways after it was held to a goalless draw by Israel at the Stade de France. With three wins, one draw and one loss, France are placed second in the League A Group 2 standings.


    Les Bleus, which have also qualified for the quarterfinals, will once again miss the services of their captain Kylian Mbappe and be without Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni and Wesley Fofana due to injuries.

