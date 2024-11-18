 />
ATP Finals 2024: Sinner beats Fritz, becomes first Italian champion in tournament history

World tennis number one Jannik Sinner beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final to win the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday.

Published : Nov 18, 2024 00:34 IST , TURIN, ITALY - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy after winning the final against USA’s Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy after winning the final against USA’s Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy after winning the final against USA’s Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

