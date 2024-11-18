World tennis number one Jannik Sinner beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final to win the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday.
Home favourite Sinner, who won the Australian Open and the US Open this year, became the first Italian to win the tournament.
More to follow...
