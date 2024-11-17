 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Slovakia reaches BJK Cup semis after eliminating Australia

Slovakia knocked out Australia to move into the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2002 after singles victories by Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova gave the it an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 19:30 IST , MALAGA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova in action.
Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Slovakia knocked out Australia to move into the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2002 after singles victories by Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova gave the it an unassailable 2-0 lead on Sunday.

Hruncakova overcame Kimberly Birrell with a hardfought 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3 win in a match lasting two hours and 30 minutes.

Hruncakova, 126 places below Birrell in the rankings, hit 32 winners while the Australian made 37 unforced errors.

ALSO READ | Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info

World number 43 Sramkova stunned Ajla Tomljanovic with a ruthless performance, beating the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open quarter-finalist 6-1 6-2. Tomljanovic was struggling with a knee issue.

Slovakia had shocked record 18-times champions the United States on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals.

Slovakia will face either defending champions Canada or Britain for a place in the final. Poland and Italy have booked their places in the last four.

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Slovakia reaches BJK Cup semis after eliminating Australia
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats Japan 3-0, storms into semifinal
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Slovakia reaches BJK Cup semis after eliminating Australia
    Reuters
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Preview, teams, schedule and live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek leads Poland comeback over Czechs to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Italy
    AP
  4. Sinner cruises past Ruud to face Fritz in ATP Finals title decider
    Reuters
  5. Retiring Nadal won’t play Davis Cup singles if he’s not feeling good enough
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 17: K. Srinivas completes golden treble in Carrom World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Slovakia reaches BJK Cup semis after eliminating Australia
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats Japan 3-0, storms into semifinal
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. PKL 2024 Live Updates, Streaming: Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan next
    Team Sportstar
  5. Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment