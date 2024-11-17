 />
Solidarity Grand Prix: Jorge Martin becomes MotoGP 2024 World Champion

Spaniard Martin needed to finish inside the Top 9 to win the title. Unlike the last race of the previous season, the 26-year-old avoided crashing out and safely finished third to seal the deal.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 19:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin clinched his maiden MotoGP World Championship title after finishing third at the Solidarity Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday.
FILE PHOTO: Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin clinched his maiden MotoGP World Championship title after finishing third at the Solidarity Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin clinched his maiden MotoGP World Championship title after finishing third at the Solidarity Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prima Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin was crowned the 2024 MotoGP world champion after he finished third at Sunday’s season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix, which was won by his title rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

Martin led by 19 points heading into the final race of the season and the Spaniard needed to finish in the top nine to clinch the title if polesitter and twice champion Bagnaia won the race. Gresini Racing’s Marc Marquez finished second.

Bagnaia had done everything to close the gap in the title race, with victory in the final grand prix his 11th of the season, but Martin’s 32 podiums across sprints and races earned him the title by 10 points.

Bagnaia and Martin made superb starts off the line and the title rivals went into turn one first and second. Marquez was third but he dived in on the inside of turn one on the second lap to overtake Martin.

Enea Bastianini immediately began to hound Martin but the Ducati rider did not see Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro behind him as the Spaniard elbowed his way past to move up to fourth in the final race of his career at his home grand prix.

The top three maintained their pace over the course of the next few laps, with Martin under no pressure in third place as the experienced Espargaro defended fourth position in an intense battle with Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia eventually cruised to victory -- with his future teammate Marc Marquez finishing second -- but the Italian and the Ducati garage could only watch on as Martin finished third to seal the title and spark wild celebrations.

