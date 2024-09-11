ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC extends contract of Mohammed Sanan till 2028

Jamshedpur FC extended the contract of young winger Mohammed Sanan until the 2027-28 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old joined the Men of Steel from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in the 2023-24 season and scored two goals and an assist in 20 appearances.

“In my opinion, he is one of the best wingers in the league. With this extension, I expect him to take more responsibility and think about his future, not just as a player but as a leader on the pitch.”Khalid Jamil, Jamshedpur FC head coach

Sanan, who operates primarily on the left side of the pitch, is known for his attacking prowess, excellent dribbling, and natural ability to create and score goals.

He also had an impressive run in the Durand Cup Group Stage here, scoring twice in three matches.

“It’s an incredible feeling to continue my journey with Jamshedpur FC. There was absolutely no hesitation in my decision to sign a new deal, as I believe this club is the best in the country. The legacy here, combined with a strong focus on youth development, makes it the perfect place for me to grow as a player. My goal this season is to make a significant impact and help the club lift the ISL title,” Sanan told after penning the contract extension.

Sanan made 11 starts last season, scoring crucial goals against Punjab FC and East Bengal FC. At 19, he accumulated 1,016 minutes of playing time during his debut season, an impressive tally for any youngster in the ISL.

“We are thrilled to extend Mohammed Sanan’s contract till 2028. He is a good, versatile player who has shown immense potential and can do even better.

Jamshedpur will kick off its ISL campaign with an away match against FC Goa on 17th September. The first home game of the season will be on 21st September at the JRD Sports Complex, where Jamshedpur FC will face Mumbai FC.