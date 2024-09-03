Valencia striker Rafa Mir has been arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged crime of sexual assault, the club said on Tuesday.
A Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed that a La Liga player had been detained in Valencia for alleged sexual assault against one woman but did not disclose the name.
Valencia said in a statement it was aware of the arrest and that it will cooperate with the justice system. Mir’s representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
Mir, 27, has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla, who have loaned him to his boyhood club Valencia.
ALSO READ | FIFA says $6.5 billion of international spending in this summer transfer window
Cadena Ser radio station which first reported the news said Mir did not show up for training with his team on Tuesday.
Another person allegedly involved in the assault has also been detained, it said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara in action in R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final
- La Liga: Valencia’s Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault
- India vs Mauritius LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup: Lineups out, Rahul Bheke named Blue Tigers captain; Kickoff at 7:30pm IST
- Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 6, Medals Tally LIVE Updates: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 45 golds
- We were not prepared for red-ball cricket: Pakistan skipper Masood after 2-0 loss against Bangladesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE