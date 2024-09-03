Valencia striker Rafa Mir has been arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged crime of sexual assault, the club said on Tuesday.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed that a La Liga player had been detained in Valencia for alleged sexual assault against one woman but did not disclose the name.

Valencia said in a statement it was aware of the arrest and that it will cooperate with the justice system. Mir’s representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mir, 27, has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla, who have loaned him to his boyhood club Valencia.

ALSO READ | FIFA says $6.5 billion of international spending in this summer transfer window

Cadena Ser radio station which first reported the news said Mir did not show up for training with his team on Tuesday.

Another person allegedly involved in the assault has also been detained, it said.