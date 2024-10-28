MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis

Atletico was in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross into Jan Oblak’s net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 11:27 IST , Seville - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Betis’ Diego Llorente (left) with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez at the end of A match between Real Betis and Club Atletico de Madrid.
Real Betis’ Diego Llorente (left) with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez at the end of A match between Real Betis and Club Atletico de Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Real Betis’ Diego Llorente (left) with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez at the end of A match between Real Betis and Club Atletico de Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten run in La Liga came to an end on Sunday when defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored an own goal in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Real Betis.

Atletico now sits fourth in the Spanish top flight on 20 points, two clear of Betis, after its first loss of the season.

“I am clear on the path. I know that football is about work, and when you can’t find that continuity and only achieve it in parts, you suffer,” said coach Diego Simeone, whose side also suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Lille in the Champions League midweek.

Atletico was in trouble early on when Gimenez deflected Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross into Jan Oblak’s net, giving the home side the lead four minutes into the game.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot

Argentine duo Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo De Paul sought to create chances, as did Antoine Griezmann, but the best attempt came from Reinildo Mandava, whose header from a corner was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Betis piled on the pressure in a bid to double its lead, particularly through striker Vitor Roque, who had a second-half goal disallowed for offside.

“We have to keep going, Barcelona are 10 points ahead of us, there’s a lot left and we have to keep quiet, work harder in training and compete. The way forward is work and we’re going to keep trying,” Atletico captain Koke said.

Atletico faces UE Vic in the Copa del Rey on Thursday before hosting Las Palmas three days later.

Related stories

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Real Betis /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Perez will race in Brazil but beyond that looks uncertain, says Horner
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 91/3 vs Chhattisgarh; Saurashtra nearing first win of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta rues more injury additions after Liverpool draw
    Reuters
  5. Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony: Date, timing, live streaming, nominees, where to watch info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid launches investigation into racist insults during match against Barcelona
    Reuters
  3. El Clasico: List of Real Madrid’s heaviest defeats by Barcelona at Bernabeu
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Proud Flick delighted with Barca 4-0 win at Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Real boss Ancelotti rues missed chances in 4-0 loss against Barca
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Perez will race in Brazil but beyond that looks uncertain, says Horner
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 91/3 vs Chhattisgarh; Saurashtra nearing first win of season
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Gimenez’s own goal ends Atletico’s unbeaten run in 1-0 defeat at Betis
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Arteta rues more injury additions after Liverpool draw
    Reuters
  5. Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony: Date, timing, live streaming, nominees, where to watch info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment