MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot

The win was PSG’s sixth straight league victory over bitter rival with Marseille struggling to contain it from the kick-off before rapidly collapsing.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 08:46 IST , Marseille - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s Joao Neves celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG’s Joao Neves celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Joao Neves celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: AP

A nightmare first half for Olympique de Marseille saw it concede three goals and lose midfielder Amine Harit to a straight red card as Paris Saint-Germain recorded a resounding 3-0 away win on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The win was PSG’s sixth straight league victory over bitter rival with Marseille struggling to contain it from the kick-off before rapidly collapsing after midfielder Joao Neves broke the deadlock in the seventh minute.

The industrious Harit was red-carded 13 minutes later for a high challenge on PSG’s Marquinhos, effectively snuffing out any hope of a comeback, but video replays indicated that the challenge was relatively harmless.

Things went from bad to worse for Marseille nine minutes later when defender Leonardo Balerdi poked the ball past keeper Geronimo Rulli and into his own net to make it 2-0, and winger Bradley Barcola netted his eighth league goal of the season to make it 3-0 before the break.

ALSO READ | PSG must not be ruled by emotions in Marseille clash, says Luis Enrique

Some Marseille fans had already headed for the exits before the break, but those that stayed continued to vociferously support their side, urging them on in their uphill battle on the pitch.

Barcola wasted an excellent chance to net his second and PSG’s fourth just after the break, but he fired wide of the target with his weaker left foot with the goal at his mercy.

The Marseille fans were almost rewarded with a late goal, but Lillian Brassier’s header from a set piece in the 85th minute flew high over the bar.

With all the teams in the top flight having played nine games, Sunday’s win lifted PSG to 23 points, three clear of AS Monaco at the top of the standings, with Marseille a further three points back in third place. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 2024-25 /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Olympique de Marseille

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Mumbai looks for early wickets against Tripura; Tamil Nadu aims fightback vs Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
    Reuters
  4. Mexican GP: Sainz wins in Mexico as Norris tightens championship fight
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Salah’s late equaliser earns Liverpool 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
    Reuters
  3. Danish Superliga: Away fans barred indefinitely for FC Copenhagen v Brondby matches after clashes
    Reuters
  4. Ballon d’Or 2025 Preview: After Messi, Ronaldo duopoly new generation line up for the grand prize
    AP
  5. Brazilian footballer sent off just three seconds into top flight match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG cruises past 10-man Marseille 3-0 to consolidate top spot
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 3, Round 3: Mumbai looks for early wickets against Tripura; Tamil Nadu aims fightback vs Chhattisgarh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Inter and Juve share spoils in eight-goal thriller
    Reuters
  4. Mexican GP: Sainz wins in Mexico as Norris tightens championship fight
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Salah’s late equaliser earns Liverpool 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment