Premier League 2024-25: Salah’s late equaliser earns Liverpool 2-2 draw at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute when he ran on to Ben White’s ball and fired past Caoimhin Kelleher League goal on his return from injury.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 08:05 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah’s late equaliser earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw with rival Arsenal in an entertaining Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, as Gabriel Magalhaes limped off to add to the Gunners’ injury woes.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute when he ran on to Ben White’s ball over the top, cut inside Andy Robertson and fired past Caoimhin Kelleher at his near post for a 50th Premier League goal on his return from injury.

Virgil van Dijk, perhaps fortunate to avoid a card for a petulant kick at Kai Havertz in the opening exchanges, equalised nine minutes later, nodding home a Luis Diaz flick-on from a corner.

Arsenal responded positively and spurned several half-chances, with Saka hitting a shot over the bar and Havertz unable to control Gabriel Martinelli’s dangerous ball across the face of goal.

AS IT HAPPENED: Arsenal vs Liverpool Highlights

The home fans wanted a penalty just after the half-hour mark when Ibrahima Konate floored Martinelli with a clumsy challenge, but referee Anthony Taylor deemed he got enough of the ball, with Havertz slicing a volley over the top in the aftermath.

Mikel Merino scored his first Arsenal goal just before half-time, meeting Declan Rice’s free-kick with a bullet header that was upheld after a lengthy VAR review for offside.

Liverpool improved after the break and Diaz went close five minutes after the restart following a mazy run along the touchline. Gabriel limped off early in the second half, replaced by Jakub Kiwior, as Arsenal sustained another injury to a key player.

The host had to withstand considerable periods of pressure, though they threatened on the counter as Liverpool left gaps at the back.

Salah levelled the game in the 81st minute with a calm tap-in from Darwin Nunez’s selfless cross, bringing the Egyptian winger level with Robbie Fowler on 163 career Premier League goals.

The momentum seemed to be with Liverpool to clinch a comeback victory but Arsenal had the ball in the net at the death through Havertz, though referee Anthony Taylor had already blown for a foul.

The draw puts Liverpool second with 22 points from nine games, one point behind Manchester City, and Arsenal move into third with 18 points.

