Premier League 2024-25: Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United

Drama unfolded in the final minutes of the regulation time as Matthijs de Ligt’s foul on Ings inside the box led to a VAR-awarded penalty for the host.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 21:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal.
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Late Jarrod Bowen penalty gave West Ham a 2-1 win against Manchester United their Premier League 2024-25 match at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Crysencio Summerville gave Hammers the lead in the 74th minute after Danny Ings’ scuffed shot fell kindly for the Dutchman.

United got back into the contest through its Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on 81st minute.

Drama unfolded in the final minutes of the regulation time as Matthijs de Ligt’s foul on Ings inside the box led to a VAR-awarded penalty for the host. West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen coolly slotted the ball past Andre Onana, giving West Ham a crucial late lead and the tree points.

