Late Jarrod Bowen penalty gave West Ham a 2-1 win against Manchester United their Premier League 2024-25 match at the London Stadium on Sunday.
Second-half substitute Crysencio Summerville gave Hammers the lead in the 74th minute after Danny Ings’ scuffed shot fell kindly for the Dutchman.
United got back into the contest through its Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on 81st minute.
Drama unfolded in the final minutes of the regulation time as Matthijs de Ligt’s foul on Ings inside the box led to a VAR-awarded penalty for the host. West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen coolly slotted the ball past Andre Onana, giving West Ham a crucial late lead and the tree points.
Latest on Sportstar
- Chelsea vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 2-1 NUFC; Palmer scores winning goal
- CRY 1-0 TOT Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Mateta scores as Crystal Palace beats Tottenham Hotspur
- Premier League 2024-25: Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United
- IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand rides on Devine’s all-round show to level series against India
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: UP Yoddhas 19-17 Gujarat Giants; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in 30-30 tie
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE