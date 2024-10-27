MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid launches investigation into racist insults during match against Barcelona

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse at the Bernabeu.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 16:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the match against Real Madrid.
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side’s third goal during the match against Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid has launched an investigation into racist insults directed at players during Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in La Liga, the club said on Sunday.

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse at the Bernabeu. Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium,” Real said in a statement.

ALSO READ | El Clasico: List of Real Madrid’s heaviest defeats by Barcelona at Bernabeu

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken steps to tackle an increase in racist abuse with measures including partial stadium closures.

Four people were arrested and questioned in Spain on Thursday on suspicion of conducting an online hate campaign encouraging fans to racially abuse Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in the buildup to its match against Atletico Madrid last month.

In June, the Magistrate’s Court of Valencia issued the first conviction for racist insults in a football stadium in Spain.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

La Liga 2024-25

