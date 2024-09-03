MagazineBuy Print

Former Czech Republic FA boss receives prison term for fraud again

Published : Sep 03, 2024 16:43 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: The chairman of Czech Football Association Miroslav Pelta addresses the media at a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic, March 21, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: The chairman of Czech Football Association Miroslav Pelta addresses the media at a news conference in Prague, Czech Republic, March 21, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP

Miroslav Pelta, the former head of the Czech Football Association, was convicted of fraud again on Tuesday and sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Prague’s Municipal Court also fined Pelta 5 million Czech crowns (221,000 USD) and banned him from any executive position for five years.

The court issued the verdict in a retrial of the case after it handed Pelta similar sentences in 2021 and 2023. An appeals court canceled those rulings and returned the case back to the original court.

In the same case, the court also sentenced Simona Kratochvilova, a former deputy education minister, to six years in prison, banned her from working in public offices for six years, and fined her 2 million Czech crowns (88,000 USD).

The two pleaded not guilty and still can appeal.

The case dates to 2017 when police raided the association headquarters and the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial soccer club partly owned by Pelta.

Prosecutors said the reason for the raids was an investigation of suspected fraud involving Pelta in connection with state subsidies.

The court said Pelta used his personal relationship with Kratochvilova to influence who would receive state subsidies worth 176 million Czech crowns (7.8 million USD). Pelta resigned from his post a month after he was detained in May 2017.

Also, Education Minister Katerina Valachova resigned because of the scandal, though she was not a suspect but a witness.

