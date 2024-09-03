MagazineBuy Print

Koeman says Bergwijn won’t be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia

Bergwijn left Dutch club Ajax, where he was captain, to join Al-Ittihad for 21 million euros ($23 million) on Monday.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 16:07 IST , ZEIST - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Steven Bergwijn makes an attempt to score.
FILE PHOTO: Steven Bergwijn makes an attempt to score. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steven Bergwijn makes an attempt to score. | Photo Credit: AP

Steven Bergwijn’s move to Saudi Arabia has brought an abrupt end to his international career with the Netherlands.

Bergwijn left Dutch club Ajax, where he was captain, to join Al-Ittihad for 21 million euros ($23 million) on Monday.

Commenting on Bergwijn’s decision, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said “sporting ambition is not the main consideration” for the former Tottenham forward.

Asked if the “book is closed” for Bergwijn in the Dutch team, Koeman said, “In principle, yes.”

The 26-year-old Bergwijn played at the recent European Championship, starting for the Dutch in their matches in the last 16 and quarterfinals, and also started against Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2022. He has played for the national team since 2018.

Ajax technical director Alex Kroes said Bergwijn “made no secret of the fact that, if a good offer came from abroad, he would make the move” in the summer transfer window.

Koeman said Bergwijn’s situation was different to that of Georginio Wijnaldum, who was selected for Euro 2024 despite playing in Saudi. Koeman said Wijnaldum made the move to get more playing time after falling out of favor at Paris Saint-Germain.

Related Topics

Steven Bergwijn /

Netherlands /

Al Ittihad /

Ajax /

Ronald Koeman /

Argentina /

Saudi Arabia /

Georginio Wijnaldum /

Paris Saint-Germain

