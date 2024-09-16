MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: Marseille has an ’agreement in principle’ to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot

The 29-year-old Rabiot has been a free agent after he declined to extend his contract with Juventus, where he spent five seasons.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 08:05 IST , Marseille - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot controls the ball during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot controls the ball during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Marseille has reached an agreement in principle with France midfielder Adrien Rabiot to join the club.

“The player will join OM subject to the results of a medical,” the nine-time French champion said Sunday.

The 29-year-old Rabiot has been a free agent after he declined to extend his contract with Juventus, where he spent five seasons.

Rabiot previously played for Marseille’s bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain. Born in the Val-de-Marne region of Paris, he joined PSG’s academy at age 15.

Rabiot has made 48 appearances for France. He played at Euro 2024 where France lost to Spain in the semifinals.

The terms of any deal were not announced by Marseille but l’Equipe newspaper said Rabiot is expected to sign a two-year deal.

