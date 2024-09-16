Al Nassr will travel to Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite opening clash in Iraq on Monday at 9:30 PM IST at the Al-Madina International Stadium.
Al Shorta won the domestic double last season and will be rearing to build on its momentum as it faces an Al Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo since he was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection.
The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia’s top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.
“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.
“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Shorta predicted XI: Fadhil (GK); Jasim, Hashem, Younis, Yahya; Khudhair, Niang, Coumbassa, Farhan; Saleh; Al-Mawas
Al Nassr predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):
Bento (GK); Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Talisca; Mane
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
