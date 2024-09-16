MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Shorta LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: When, Where to watch, predicted lineups

All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions final match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season.
infoIcon

Al Nassr will travel to Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite opening clash in Iraq on Monday at 9:30 PM IST at the Al-Madina International Stadium.

Al Shorta won the domestic double last season and will be rearing to build on its momentum as it faces an Al Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo since he was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection.

The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia’s top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.

“Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection,” said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

“The team’s doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery.”

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Shorta predicted XI: Fadhil (GK); Jasim, Hashem, Younis, Yahya; Khudhair, Niang, Coumbassa, Farhan; Saleh; Al-Mawas

Al Nassr predicted lineup (4-2-3-1):

Bento (GK); Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Talisca; Mane

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Shorta start?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Shorta will kick off on September 16, Monday at 9:30 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Iraq.
Where to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Shorta?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al Shorta will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

