Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan

The women struggled a bit but still prevailed while the men cruised along yet again, as India posted victories in the fifth round at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.
The men defeated Azerbaijan 3-1, while the women overcame Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5.
The defeat on the top board to Dronavalli Harika, against Bibisara Assaubayeva, was a setback for the top seed, but the other women turned things around.
On the second board, R. Vaishali scored a crucial win against Meruert Kamalidenova. The third board saw Divya Deshmukh being held by Xeniya Balabayeva. After winning her last four games in a row, it was the first draw for the reigning World Junior Girls’ champion from Nagpur.
On the fourth board, Vantika Agrawal defeated Alua Nurman.
The second-seeded Indian men maintained their unbeaten record and the fifth round saw Arjun Erigaisi, their highest-ranked player, registering his fifth win in a row. The World No. 4 beat Rauf Mamedov on the third board.
On the top board, D. Gukesh defeated Aydin Suleymanli, but on the second, R. Praggnanandhaa had to be content with a draw, against Nijat Abasov. On the fourth board too, there was a draw between Vidit Gujrathi and a higher-rated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.
Six rounds remain in the tournament.
