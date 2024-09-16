MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan

The defeat on the top board to Dronavalli Harika, against Bibisara Assaubayeva, was a setback for the top seed, but the other women turned things around.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 00:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-ranked player in the Indian men’s team, registering his fifth win in a row, beating Rauf Mamedov on the third board.
Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-ranked player in the Indian men’s team, registering his fifth win in a row, beating Rauf Mamedov on the third board. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-ranked player in the Indian men’s team, registering his fifth win in a row, beating Rauf Mamedov on the third board. | Photo Credit: FIDE

The women struggled a bit but still prevailed while the men cruised along yet again, as India posted victories in the fifth round at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest on Sunday.

The men defeated Azerbaijan 3-1, while the women overcame Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5.

The defeat on the top board to Dronavalli Harika, against Bibisara Assaubayeva, was a setback for the top seed, but the other women turned things around.

On the second board, R. Vaishali scored a crucial win against Meruert Kamalidenova. The third board saw Divya Deshmukh being held by Xeniya Balabayeva. After winning her last four games in a row, it was the first draw for the reigning World Junior Girls’ champion from Nagpur.

On the fourth board, Vantika Agrawal defeated Alua Nurman.

The second-seeded Indian men maintained their unbeaten record and the fifth round saw Arjun Erigaisi, their highest-ranked player, registering his fifth win in a row. The World No. 4 beat Rauf Mamedov on the third board.

On the top board, D. Gukesh defeated Aydin Suleymanli, but on the second, R. Praggnanandhaa had to be content with a draw, against Nijat Abasov. On the fourth board too, there was a draw between Vidit Gujrathi and a higher-rated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Six rounds remain in the tournament.

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad /

R. Vaishali /

Arjun Erigaisi /

Chess Olympiad 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jakob Ingebrigtsen struggles in Copenhagen Half Marathon; finishes debut race in 63 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  5. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indian men’s and women’s teams continue impressive run in Budapest
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: Men seal third consecutive win; Women earn round win despite Harika defeat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men continue winning streak vs Azerbaijan, women beat Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jakob Ingebrigtsen struggles in Copenhagen Half Marathon; finishes debut race in 63 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Premier League: Schar, Barnes inspire Newcastle United to 2-1 comeback win against Wolves
    Reuters
  5. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment