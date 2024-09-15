Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will be up against Azerbaijan in round five of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.
In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 10th seed Kazakhstan in the fifth round.
The Indian men’s and women’s team posted identical 3.5-0.5 wins in the fourth round.
The men, seeded second, beat Serbia, the 16th seed. The top-seeded women defeated the 13th seed France.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 5
OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS AZERBAIJAN
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs KAZAKHSTAN
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 4 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 4
