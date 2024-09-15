MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 5: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan , respectively in Budapest on Sunday.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 15:20 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa R (left) in action.
Praggnanandhaa R (left) in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa R (left) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will be up against Azerbaijan in round five of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 10th seed Kazakhstan in the fifth round.

The Indian men’s and women’s team posted identical 3.5-0.5 wins in the fourth round.

The men, seeded second, beat Serbia, the 16th seed. The top-seeded women defeated the 13th seed France.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 5

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS AZERBAIJAN
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Aydin Suleymanli
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Nijat Abasov
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Rauf Mamedov
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs KAZAKHSTAN
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Bibisara Assaubayeva
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Meruert Kamalidenov
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Xeniya Balabayeva
Board 4: Vantika Agarwal vs Alua Nurman

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 4 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Serbia
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 France
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 4
Open section - 1
Women’s - 2

