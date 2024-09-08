Chess Olympiad 2024 Preview: Power-packed India eyes glory and gold in Hungary

Chess is an individual sport by nature, but the excitement and dynamics of playing it in a team format elevate the Olympiad to a unique and special status. This year, the world’s biggest multi-national chess tournament returns to Budapest for the first time since 1926, with the 45th Chess Olympiad set to take place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

A total of 193 teams in the Open section and 181 in the Women’s will battle it out over 11 rounds of the Swiss format for a chance at a podium finish. India, which hosted the previous edition, bagged bronze medals in both sections and will be looking to build on that success.

With an average rating of 2755, India enters the open section as the second-seeded team, just behind the USA (2758). It boasts a supremely talented lineup, including world championship challenger D. Gukesh, world No. 4 Arjun Erigaisi, and world No. 12 R. Praggnanandhaa. They are well supported by the experienced shoulders of Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna, making India one of the strongest contenders.

ALSO READ | Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team

Having secured bronze medals in 2014 and 2022, India will pin its hope on this dynamic team to clinch its first gold medal at an on-the-board tournament. India did share a gold medal with Russia at the 2020 Olympiad, albeit in a COVID-19-induced online event.

This tournament also serves as a crucial preparation ground for Gukesh, who is set to challenge China’s Ding Liren for the world championship title in less than three months.

India boasts a supremely talented lineup of D. Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage

Gukesh recently made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Championship challenger, securing his spot by winning the Candidates’ tournament in Toronto earlier this year.

Although Praggnanandhaa finished fifth at the Candidates’, he went on to beat World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the first time in over-the-board en route to a podium finish at the prestigious Norway Chess.

However, it’s Arjun who has truly stolen the spotlight. Dominating open events, Arjun’s meteoric rise has earned him the title of India’s new No. 1, bringing him tantalisingly close to the coveted 2800 Elo rating mark.

TOP FIVE SEEDS IN THE OPEN SECTION 1. United States (2758) Captain: John Donaldson Fabiano Caruana (2796); Wesley So (2757); Leinier Dominguez Perez (2748); Levon Aronian (2729); Ray Robson (2700) 2. India (2755) Captain: Srinath Narayanan Arjun Erigaisi (2778); D. Gukesh (2763); R. Praggnanandhaa (2757); Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (2720); Pentala Harikrishna (2695) 3. China (2729) Captain: Yang Wen Wei Yi (2755); Ding Liren (2745); Yu Yangyi (2720); Bu Xiangzhi (2697); Wang Yue (2652) 4. Uzbekistan (2684) Captain: Vladimir Kramnik Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2769); Javokhir Sindarov (2674); Nodirbek Yakubboev (2648); Shamsiddin Vokhidov (2643); Jakhongir Vakhidov (2571) 5. Netherlands (2679) Captain: Jan Smeets Anish Giri (2745); Jorden Van Foreest (2671); Max Warmerdam (2663); Erwin L’ami (2635); Benjamin Bok (2587)

On the other hand, the last two boards — Vidit and Harikrishna — could pose a potential vulnerability for India at the Olympiad due to their recent inactivity. Vidit took an extended break following a disappointing Candidates’ campaign, while Harikrishna, who has slipped to India’s No. 7, has only participated in a handful of events, resulting in a significant drop in his rating, now well below 2700, placing him behind Aravindh and Chithambaram.

To support the Indian team’s preparation, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has enlisted Srinath Narayanan, known for his calm demeanour and strong management skills. Srinath, who was the non-playing captain in the last Olympiad and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, will continue in the same role for the men’s team.

Gukesh, Erigaisi, and Praggnanandhaa — three of India’s top chess talents — have previously teamed up in various events and are expected to replicate their individual brilliance as they come together once more.

Defending the crown: The young Uzbekistan men’s team stunned the favourites — the USA & India — to claim the title at the last Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. | Photo Credit: Stev Bonhage

On the other hand, the aura of invincibility surrounding the heavyweight USA team has faded somewhat in the absence of world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura, who has opted to skip the multi-nation tournament for the second consecutive time. However, the USA still boasts two of the world’s strongest chess players — Fabiano Caruana and Wesley So. Alongside experienced Levon Aronian and Leinier Dominguez Perez, the top-seeded USA remains a title favourite.

India should also keep a close eye on the Chinese team, led by Wei Yi. The defending world champion, Ding, and Yu Yangyi form a powerful trio, making China a strong contender for a podium finish and possibly even a top-two spot, with an average rating of 2726.

ALSO READ | Abu Dhabi to host 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028

While the board order has yet to be finalised, a potential Ding vs. Gukesh clash is likely to be a thrilling preview of their upcoming world championship match in November and December.

However, the true challenge may come from the defending champion, Uzbekistan. This young and extraordinarily talented team stunned the favourites — the USA, China, and India — to claim the title in Mahabalipuram. Despite being one of the youngest squads, with four players born after 2002, the Uzbeks are fully capable of defending their crown. With rising stars like Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov, and Nodirbek Yakubboev, their team is reminiscent of the Indian setup.

The 45th Chess Olympiad will be held in the BOK Sports and Conference Centre, a state-of-the-art sports hall that has hosted many prestigious events. | Photo Credit: FIDE

In a bid to defend its crown, Uzbekistan roped in former world champion, Russia’s master tactician Vladimir Kramnik as the coach. Kramnik will also be the non-participating captain.

While the wait for an Olympiad medal from Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and Anish Giri (Netherlands) might persist given their teams’ past performances, host Hungary and Iran could emerge as dark horses this time around.

Hungary, with Richard Rapport returning to his homeland just two years after switching to Romania and the availability of veteran Peter Leko, is well-equipped to deliver some surprises. Meanwhile, Iran, led by Parham Maghsoodloo and backed by skilled GMs Amin Tabatabaei and Bardiya Daneshvar, has a team that could be very challenging to face.

ALSO READ | Koneru Humpy to skip Chess Olympiad 2024

India will field an equally strong lineup in the women’s section, led by Dronavalli Harika, in the absence of Koneru Humpy, who opted out of the tournament due to a packed schedule. As the second-seed team behind Georgia, India is well-positioned to make a strong impact. Abhijit Kunte will act as the non-playing captain for the women’s team.

Newly minted GM R. Vaishali, who had an impressive outing at the Candidates’, will be joining forces with Divya Deshmukh, the reigning World Junior Champion, along with Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

The second seed India that won bronze in Chennai will miss Humpy Koneru this time, but with a rising star Divya Deshmukh joining Rameshbabu Vaishali, Harika Dronavalli, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev in Budapest.

Tania’s return to competitive chess after a long hiatus will see her take up the fifth board. With Harika providing stability at the top and the dynamic duo of Vaishali and Divya adding flair, this Indian team brings a perfect mix of strength and flamboyance to the tournament.

The top-seeded Georgian team, rated at 2459, is spearheaded by Nana Dzagnidze, the only player in the world’s top 10 competing in the women’s section. She is supported by Nino Batsiashvili, Lela Javakhishvili, Bella Khotenashvili, and Salome Melia, making Georgia the rating favourite.

Meanwhile, third-seed Poland, led by Alina Kashlinskaya, and fifth-seed Azerbaijan will fancy their chances ahead of the usually heavyweight contenders Ukraine and China.

Spearheading the challenge: India’s women’s team, led by Dronavalli Harika (in pic), will be without Koneru Humpy, who chose to skip the tournament due to a busy schedule. | Photo Credit: Anastasia Korolkova

Defending champion Ukraine and the Chinese team have relatively inexperienced squads this time.

Sixth-seed Ukraine’s title defence seems at risk following the withdrawal of the Muzychuk sisters (Anna and Mariya). Meanwhile, China, despite having the top four women’s players — GMs Hou Yifan, Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, and Tan Zhongyi — will be without all of them in the Olympiad, significantly weakening its challenge.

While Yifan has taken semi-retirement (she plays online) from competitive chess since 2018, Wenjun and Zhongyi will give the Olympiad a miss as they prepare for the women’s world championship title.

TOP FIVE SEEDS IN THE WOMEN’S SECTION 1. Georgia (2459) Captain: Vladimir B Tukmakov Nana Dzagnidze (2505); Nino Batsiashvili (2451); Lela Javakhishvili (2451); Bella Khotenashvili (2427); Salome Melia (2325) 2. India (2458) Captain: Abhijit Kunte Harika Dronavalli (2491); R. Vaishali (2488); Divya Deshmukh (2464); Vantika Agrawal (2390); Tania Sachdev (2386) 3. Poland (2416) Captain: Marcin Dziuba Alina Kashlinskaya (2474); Monika Socko (2419); Aleksandra Maltsevskaya (2404); Oliwia Kiolbasa (2367); Alicja Sliwicka (2357) 4. China (2416) Captain: Yang Shen Zhu Jiner (2469); Miaoyi Lu (2449); Yuxin Song (2383); Qi Guo (2362); Shiqun Ni (2352) 5. Azerbaijan (2414) Captain: Mihail Shereshevsky Gunay Mammadzada (2441); Govhar Beydullayeva (2412); Khanim Balajayeva (2404); Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2399); Gulnar Mammadova (2341)

The Chinese team is now led by GM Zhu Jiner, alongside 14-year-old national champion WGM Lu Miaoyi, making the path to gold potentially easier for the Indian team.

Liechtenstein, Guernsey, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, the US Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Nauru, and the Cayman Islands will make their debuts in the women’s section in Budapest, while there will also be a refugee team.

The first round will start at 11:30 a.m. IST on September 11.

More stories from this issue