MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abu Dhabi to host 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028

In December 2023, it was announced that Abu Dhabi had won the bid for the organization of the 47th Chess Olympiad, which will take place in 2028. 

Published : May 01, 2024 20:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE preseident and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council after signing the agreement to host 47th Chess Olympiad
Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE preseident and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council after signing the agreement to host 47th Chess Olympiad | Photo Credit: X @FIDE_chess
infoIcon

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE preseident and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council after signing the agreement to host 47th Chess Olympiad | Photo Credit: X @FIDE_chess

The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, and the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, have signed the agreement on hosting and organising the 47th Chess Olympiad, the 4th Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities, and the 98th FIDE Congress.

In December 2023, it was announced that the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, had won the bid for the organization of the 47th Chess Olympiad, which will take place in 2028. 

In the FIDE Council meeting on December 17, 2023, Abu Dhabi won the bid with 96 votes, ahead of the bid from Genoa (Italy), which got 60 votes.

This will be the second time the Emirates will be hosting a Chess Olympiad. The country was host for the first time in 1986, for the 27th Chess Olympiad.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh

“We have good experience with our partner from the UAE and we have every faith that the organization of the Olympiad will be executed to the highest standard,“ Dvorkovich added.

The 47th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place between October 28 and November 11, 2028, at the world-class Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the largest venue in the Middle East, with 154,678 m2 available for the event

India hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2022. The next two editions will be hosted by Hungary in 2024 and Uzbekistan in 2026 follwed by Abu Dhabi in 2028.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIDE /

Chess /

Chess Olympiad /

Arkady Dvorkovich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 146/5 (18); Gaikwad falls after fifty; Dhoni arrives at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  3. Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion finishes second after 1-4 loss to Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
  5. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Abu Dhabi to host 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. AICF exploring all options to host FIDE World Championship tie between Gukesh and Liren
    PTI
  4. FIDE opens bidding process for World Championship clash, earmarks budget of Rs. 80 crore
    PTI
  5. Humpy, Harika and Vaishali to lead India’s challenge in FIDE Women’s GP
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 146/5 (18); Gaikwad falls after fifty; Dhoni arrives at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out in first round
    PTI
  3. Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion finishes second after 1-4 loss to Indonesia
    Team Sportstar
  5. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment