Abu Dhabi to host 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028

The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Arkady Dvorkovich, and the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, have signed the agreement on hosting and organising the 47th Chess Olympiad, the 4th Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities, and the 98th FIDE Congress.

In December 2023, it was announced that the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, had won the bid for the organization of the 47th Chess Olympiad, which will take place in 2028.

In the FIDE Council meeting on December 17, 2023, Abu Dhabi won the bid with 96 votes, ahead of the bid from Genoa (Italy), which got 60 votes.

This will be the second time the Emirates will be hosting a Chess Olympiad. The country was host for the first time in 1986, for the 27th Chess Olympiad.

“We have good experience with our partner from the UAE and we have every faith that the organization of the Olympiad will be executed to the highest standard,“ Dvorkovich added.

The 47th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place between October 28 and November 11, 2028, at the world-class Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the largest venue in the Middle East, with 154,678 m2 available for the event

India hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2022. The next two editions will be hosted by Hungary in 2024 and Uzbekistan in 2026 follwed by Abu Dhabi in 2028.