Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh.

FIDE Candidates 2024 winner D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with a cash incentive worth Rs 75 lakh on Sunday.

The 17-year-old grandmaster from Chennai became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament and became only the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final after five-time World champion and his mentor at the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, Viswanathan Anand.

Stalin invited Gukesh and his parents in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and also presented him with a citation and a shawl. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier granted ₹15 lakh to him.

“Thanks sir for the encouragement and we are grateful for the support we have been receiving from Elite Scheme and TN Champions Fund which helps us to pursue our goals and bring laurels to our State and the Country,“ said the Candidates winner in a social media post.

Gukesh became the third youngest player, after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen, to play in a Candidates tournament.

The Indian teenager is now the youngest challenger ever for the World Championship title. If he surpasses Liren, he will become the youngest World Chess Champion in the history of the sport.