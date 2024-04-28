MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh

FIDE Candidates 2024 winner D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with a cash incentive worth Rs 75 lakh on Sunday.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 23:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh. | Photo Credit: X | MK Stalin
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh. | Photo Credit: X | MK Stalin

FIDE Candidates 2024 winner D Gukesh was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with a cash incentive worth Rs 75 lakh on Sunday.

The 17-year-old grandmaster from Chennai became the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament and became only the second Indian to qualify for a World Championship final after five-time World champion and his mentor at the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy, Viswanathan Anand. 

Stalin invited Gukesh and his parents in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and also presented him with a citation and a shawl. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier granted ₹15 lakh to him.

“Thanks sir for the encouragement and we are grateful for the support we have been receiving from Elite Scheme and TN Champions Fund which helps us to pursue our goals and bring laurels to our State and the Country,“ said the Candidates winner in a social media post.

Gukesh became the third youngest player, after Bobby Fischer and Carlsen, to play in a Candidates tournament.

The Indian teenager is now the youngest challenger ever for the World Championship title. If he surpasses Liren, he will become the youngest World Chess Champion in the history of the sport.

Related Topics

Udhayanidhi Stalin /

M.K.Stalin /

D. Gukesh /

Candidates 2024 /

Viswanathan Anand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/7 (17); Klaasen, Samad depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs SRH: Kohli crosses 500 runs, Gaikwad second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. AICF exploring all options to host FIDE World Championship tie between Gukesh and Liren
    PTI
  3. FIDE opens bidding process for World Championship clash, earmarks budget of Rs. 80 crore
    PTI
  4. Humpy, Harika and Vaishali to lead India’s challenge in FIDE Women’s GP
    PTI
  5. Gukesh’s Candidates triumph: How a son proved his mother’s faith in him right
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/7 (17); Klaasen, Samad depart in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I
    PTI
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City keeps pressure on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after CSK vs SRH: Kohli crosses 500 runs, Gaikwad second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment