- April 28, 2024 16:33CSK vs SRH Match Preview by S. Dipak Ragav
A fortnight ago, Chennai Super Kings’s campaign was on the right course after beating Mumbai Indians convincingly with four wins out of six. However, defeats in its last two matches have meant the defending champion has been pushed into a corner where it can’t afford further missteps. It is in this situation Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men take on a destructive Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Though CSK has the best record at home, it will be the team facing the heat. Despite scoring 210 against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game, the former failed to defend the target, as the medium pacers struggled in dewy conditions.
Like CSK, SRH also lost its previous encounter—against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Though the famed top-order had a rare off-day, the Men in Orange have enough firepower to pose a serious threat against a misfiring CSK bowling attack.
After the loss to LSG, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the pitch at Chepauk had not played to his side’s strength of spin and wished for a surface that gripped and offered turn. So all eyes will be on the 22-yard strip and whether the home side can get a pitch similar to the one used in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
A slow track could hold the key to stopping Sunrisers’ belligerent batting line-up, which has posted three totals over 250. The game against RCB showed a potential chink in the armour of the SRH batters when three of the four fell to the slower bowlers, and it is something the hosts will want to exploit.
- April 28, 2024 15:45Good afternoon! Stay tuned for live updates from Chepauk
Welcome to the live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match set to be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7:30pm today.
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 148/3; Siraj removes Shahrukh Khan as Bengaluru gets breakthrough
- CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Can Super Kings make top four?
- Pakistan women’s team players involved in road accident after breaching camp curfew: PCB’s late admission
- BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Live Updates: Debutant Sajana falls for 11; Rabeya Khan picks three
- CSK vs SRH Toss updates, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad -who will coin toss favour?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE