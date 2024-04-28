IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 standings despite notching up a thumping nine-wicket win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

It was RCB’s second win a row, after it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs earlier this week.

With eight wins in nine matches, Rajasthan Royals continues to assert its dominance on the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, Gujarat also remained in seventh position after falling to its sixth defeat in 10 matches.