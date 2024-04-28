MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 Points Table: After notching its third win in 10 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the bottom of the 10-team table.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 19:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century with Will Jacks.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century with Will Jacks. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century with Will Jacks. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 standings despite notching up a thumping nine-wicket win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

It was RCB’s second win a row, after it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs earlier this week.

With eight wins in nine matches, Rajasthan Royals continues to assert its dominance on the IPL 2024 points table.

Meanwhile, Gujarat also remained in seventh position after falling to its sixth defeat in 10 matches.

Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 16 +0.694
Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 10 +0.972
Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.577
Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 10 +0.059
Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 10 -0.276
Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415
Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113
Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187
Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 6 -0.261
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.415

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 4/0 (1); Rahane, Gaikwad open vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 0-0 OFC (1-2 agg); Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Jasprit Bumrah magic: A look at all wickets taken by Mumbai Indians pacer in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Virat Kohli hits back at ‘strike rate’ criticism after match-winning fifty in GT vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL fastest centuries: Will Jacks smashes fifth fastest hundred during GT vs RCB match
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru completes fastest 200-plus run-chase in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Chennai Super Kings 4/0 (1); Rahane, Gaikwad open vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: MBSG 0-0 OFC (1-2 agg); Cummings replaces suspended Sadiku
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after GT vs RCB: Bengaluru stays last despite thumping win against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Defending high totals the focus as Kolkata Knight Riders hosts on-song Delhi Capitals
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Jasprit Bumrah magic: A look at all wickets taken by Mumbai Indians pacer in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment