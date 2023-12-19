MagazineBuy Print

MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of players bought by Mumbai Indians on December 19 in Dubai and the full squad.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 15:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2019. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2019. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Mumbai Indians.

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore)

MI purse remaining: Rs. 8.15 crore

MI total player slots available: 6

MI total overseas player slots available: 2

MI PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (from LSG), Hardik Pandya (c) (from GT).

