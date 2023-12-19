MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Mumbai Indians.

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore)

MI purse remaining: Rs. 8.15 crore

MI total player slots available: 6

MI total overseas player slots available: 2