Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC v FCG?

The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 13:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC won the first leg, which included a brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte (in black) at the Fatorda Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Mumbai City FC won the first leg, which included a brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte (in black) at the Fatorda Stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a captivating first leg that saw Mumbai City FC edge past FC Goa with a late surge to secure a 3-2 victory, all eyes will be on the second leg of the ISL semifinal clash between these two powerhouses.

Both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an enthralling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa head-to-head
Total Matches: 25
Mumbai City FC: 10
FC Goa: 7

A brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte and a solitary strike by Vikram Partap Singh meant that they successfully overcame the 2-0 lead that the Gaurs had gotten, thanks to Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes netting once each.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa

When and where will Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa be played?
The semifinal second leg between Mumbai City and FC Goa will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on April 29. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL semifinal second leg?
The second leg of the ISL semifinal, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, can be watched live on Sports18 SD and HD. It can be live streamed on JioCinema.
Outside India, the match can be followed on the OneFootball app.

