Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC v FCG?

After a captivating first leg that saw Mumbai City FC edge past FC Goa with a late surge to secure a 3-2 victory, all eyes will be on the second leg of the ISL semifinal clash between these two powerhouses.

Both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an enthralling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa head-to-head Total Matches: 25 Mumbai City FC: 10 FC Goa: 7

The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match.

A brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte and a solitary strike by Vikram Partap Singh meant that they successfully overcame the 2-0 lead that the Gaurs had gotten, thanks to Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes netting once each.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mumbai City FC looks to build on first-leg lead as it hosts FC Goa