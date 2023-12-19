RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore)
RCB purse remaining: Rs. 11.75 crore
RCB total player slots available: 5
RCB total overseas player slots available: 2
RCB PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
