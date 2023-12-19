MagazineBuy Print

RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore on December 19 in Dubai and the full squad.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 15:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis of South Africa in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis of South Africa in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Faf du Plessis of South Africa in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore)

RCB purse remaining: Rs. 11.75 crore

RCB total player slots available: 5

RCB total overseas player slots available: 2

RCB PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF IPL 2024 AUCTION
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (from SRH), Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green (from MI).

