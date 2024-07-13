Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals announced on Saturday that it was parting ways with head coach Ricky Ponting.
Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2018 and helped the team reach its maiden final in 2021. However, in subsequent years, the side could not perform to potential.
“Dear Ricky, as you move on as our Head Coach, we’re finding it incredibly to put this down in words. The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together,” Delhi Capitals posted on social media platform X.
“Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left. Seven summers of your dressing room speeches - the speeches, Oh! Seven summers of your hugs, shoulder pats and fist pumps for us all - newcomer, superstar... and everyone in-between,” the statement added.
Latest on Sportstar
- I and Gill are taking one day at a time: Jaiswal on comparisons with Rohit and Kohli
- TNPL 2024: Tiruppur Tamizhans posts first win of season; Lyca Kovai Kings registers third straight victory
- Wimbledon 2024: ‘I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana,’ says Krejcikova, dedicates title to late mentor
- Paris Olympics: Russian wrestler turns down offer to go to 2024 Games
- Canada vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for in CAN v URU third place match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE