Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals announced on Saturday that it was parting ways with head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup winning captain of Australia, came on board in 2018 and helped the team reach its maiden final in 2021. However, in subsequent years, the side could not perform to potential.

“Dear Ricky, as you move on as our Head Coach, we’re finding it incredibly to put this down in words. The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together,” Delhi Capitals posted on social media platform X.

“Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left. Seven summers of your dressing room speeches - the speeches, Oh! Seven summers of your hugs, shoulder pats and fist pumps for us all - newcomer, superstar... and everyone in-between,” the statement added.