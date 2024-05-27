MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: England’s Jacks thankful for Kohli influence ahead of T20 World Cup

Jacks struck an unbeaten century off just 41 balls and helped RCB chase down 200 to beat Gujarat Titans in an IPL match with Kohli looking on from the other end.

Published : May 27, 2024 21:53 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks in action together in IPL 2024.
RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks in action together in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli and Will Jacks in action together in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Will Jacks hopes to put the on-field “coaching” he received from Virat Kohli to good use when England bids to retain its T20 World Cup title next month.

Jacks goes into the third game of England’s warm-up series against Pakistan having helped propel the hosts to a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The Surrey all-rounder struck a quickfire 37 in what proved to be a decisive stand with captain Jos Buttler as England went 1-0 up in the rain-hit four-match series ahead of Tuesday’s game at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens.

It was another example of Jacks’ power hitting after he recently struck an unbeaten century off just 41 balls -- including 28 runs from one Rashid Khan over -- as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 200 to beat Gujarat Titans in a high-pressure situation, with India star batsman Kohli looking on from the other end.

“The big thing with the IPL is that every game is such an occasion, the crowd, the atmosphere,” Jacks told reporters on Monday, just over a week from England’s World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados.

ALSO READ | ENG vs PAK T20 series: England captain Buttler set to miss third match against Pakistan

“Every game you feel like you’ve got to step up and that’s similar to international cricket.”

As for batting with Kohli, the 25-year-old added: “He’s a very good role model. The way he approaches all the training and every aspect of the game off the field, his intensity, everything he does is a 100 percent attention.

“He’s done it for such a long time and I can appreciate that as a young guy who often doesn’t want to do the hard yards, but you see him doing it and want to copy that.”

Pacing the game

“When we were batting together, he was coaching me through there. I learned some valuable things about chasing in that innings and pacing the game, which was really helpful,” Jacks added.

“I was really proud of the way I stayed in the partnership, didn’t throw it away.”

Now Jacks, whose England career currently consists of a mere two Tests, seven one-day internationals and 12 T20s, is looking forward to a major global tournament.

“Playing in a World Cup is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. I’m really excited to do it,” he said. “It’s getting closer now and we’re building in the right direction.”

Jacks labelled his England T20 record of 218 runs at 18.16 a “mixed bag”, although his cause has not been helped by switching between opening the innings and batting at three.

“I’ve probably opened half my games and batted number three in the other half,” he said. “It’s no lie that I’m new to batting at three, I’m learning on the job.”

He added, “I’ve been getting starts every game and it’s about how do I change those into match-winning scores. That’s more of a mindset thing. It doesn’t matter what I’m averaging: if the team’s winning, then it’s good.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Will Jacks /

Virat Kohli /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: England’s Jacks thankful for Kohli influence ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gavaskar hopes for third straight away win for India, Hayden says Australia ‘vulnerable’
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. IPL 2024: Which team hit the most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: England’s Jacks thankful for Kohli influence ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024: Which team hit the most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma to Riyan Parag — Top five Indian youngsters in this Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Which batter hit most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Which batter hit most fours this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 27: Indian junior women’s hockey team lose against Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: England’s Jacks thankful for Kohli influence ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gavaskar hopes for third straight away win for India, Hayden says Australia ‘vulnerable’
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. IPL 2024: Which team hit the most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment