CSK sets up Super Kings Academy in Sydney

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ enduring bond with Australia continued as it announced the setting up its third international Super Kings Academy in Sydney.

Its other international centres are in USA (Dallas) and the United Kingdom (Reading).

The Super Kings Academy in Sydney will be located at Cricket Central, 161, Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park.

The state-of-the-art centre will be equipped with indoor and outdoor training facilities throughout the year. Cricket coaching for boys and girls will begin in September.

“We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008. Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country. Geographical boundaries are shrinking rapidly in cricket over the last few years. With presence in India, USA, UK and now Australia, we have the opportunity to develop the next generation of cricketers through our world class facilities, strong coaching curriculum, exchange programmes and more,” KS Viswanathan, CSK CEO, said.