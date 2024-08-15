Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Put it down to the luck of the Indians. Specifically, the bad luck. Pitted against an aggressive Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey competition at the Paris Olympics, the odds were stacked against Harmanpreet Singh’s men. This was compounded by the red card shown to their key defender and first rusher, Amit Rohidas, in the 17th minute for raising his stick and hitting the face of William Calnan.

Despite this, God smiled on India, the sides level at one goal apiece at full-time. GB had pressed and probed, smelling blood. However, it failed to break the deadlock; a visibly exhausted but watertight Indian rearguard somehow keeping it at bay.

A thoroughbred surrounded by warriors, the “Great Wall of Indian Hockey,” goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, had kept his team in the game with a series of fine saves in regulation time before saving Phillip Roper’s attempt in the penalty shootout and catapulting his team into the second consecutive semifinals at the quadrennial games.

India and Sreejesh would eventually win a second consecutive bronze medal and with it, the latter’s name engraved into the annals of Indian hockey history.

However, when the team next takes the pitch, goalkeeper Sreejesh, who had announced his international retirement before the Paris Olympics, will be notably absent.

After an illustrious two-decade-long career — decorated with two Olympic bronzes, two Champions Trophy silvers, a World League bronze, three Asian Games medals (including two gold medals), and two Commonwealth Games silver medals — it will be difficult for Sreejesh to watch from the sidelines after donning India’s colours in 336 matches, including four Olympics and as many World Cups.

For years, fans have rallied behind Sreejesh, chanting his name and marvelling at his heroic saves. Now, they’ll struggle to adjust to his absence, missing the familiar sight of the tall, masked goalkeeper standing guard in India’s net.

Life, however, moves on.

His teammates will eventually adapt to the silence, no longer hearing the sharp, commanding words that Sreejesh, with his experience, used to rally them into the right positions and tighten the defence — words he humorously referred to as “songs” rather than the abuses they sometimes were.

They all understood that it was all for the team, with nothing personal against anyone.

Evergreen presence: P. R. Sreejesh’s reassuring presence in the goalpost has been a sight for the sore eyes. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Hailing from Kerala, a non-traditional hockey state, 36-year-old Sreejesh has seen it all — from India’s failure to qualify for the Olympics in 2008, to not winning a single match in 2012, to reaching the quarterfinals in 2016, and finally securing bronze medals in both 2020 and 2024. He poured his heart and soul into the sport.

As he walked up to the post for the last time in the bronze medal match against Spain at the historic Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris, his mind flashed back through his journey.

“I just wanted to have my own moment, to recall all the memories from the day I first stepped onto the hockey field, the first time I put on the pads, and the day I got into the Indian camp for the first time back in 2002. My first international match. I just went through it all, revisiting those moments,” said an emotional Sreejesh.

For his astonishing saves against Great Britain, playing a key role in a 10-man India’s victory in the quarterfinals, former India captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey hailed Sreejesh as the “God of Indian hockey.”

Sreejesh was the saviour in the third-place match against Germany in Tokyo, where India secured an Olympic medal after 41 years. Three years later, he thwarted Spain’s late charge to secure another bronze in Paris. A player who continuously evolved throughout his career, Sreejesh urged the younger generation to learn from the struggles of past hockey players and to appreciate the current success.

“We fought, faced obstacles, and overcame countless hurdles. Now, we have victory. For young kids, this is a lesson. You can’t become an Olympian overnight. You can’t become an Olympic medalist overnight. It took me nearly 21 years to stand on that podium. For many of them, they achieved it on their first attempt. I want to tell them to be patient, keep working hard, and believe in the process. In the end, you will find yourself on the podium.”

This golden advice stems from his deep passion and love for the sport. The way he prostrated before the goalpost and then perched on it, as he did in Tokyo, painted the picture of a king with his throne.

The goalpost, his good friend and emotional anchor, symbolizes Sreejesh’s journey through a match. “You need to let go of your frustration. So, when you talk to the goalposts, when you’re abusive, when you control every emotion, it helps you get back to normal. Sometimes, I even sing to my goalposts.”

As Indian hockey’s beloved goalkeeper Sreejesh calls it a day, Hockey India has decided to retire his iconic No. 16 jersey while also tapping into his vast expertise. He has been appointed head coach of the junior men’s team, where he will mentor the next generation of players, ensuring a smooth transition and laying a strong foundation for the national team’s success in upcoming tournaments like the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

If the new crop of players imbibes even a part of Sreejesh’s steely resolve and never-say-die attitude, Indian hockey will be better for it.