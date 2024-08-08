MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: P. R. Sreejesh given ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ title by HI ahead of last game

Sreejesh who has been in between the sticks since 2006, announced that he will bring down the curtains on his illustrious career after the Paris Games.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 16:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.
Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh was given the title of the ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey’ by Hockey India ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medal match against Spain on Thursday.

Sreejesh who has been in between the sticks since 2006, announced that he will bring down the curtains on his illustrious career after the Paris Games.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | INDIA VS SPAIN, MEN’S HOCKEY BRONZE MEDAL MATCH, PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

“As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India’s honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary,” he said in a social post.

“Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories,” he added.

The hockey federation paid tribute to the 36-year-old and said in a statement, “He has left an indelible mark on our nation’s hockey legacy, and his contributions are immeasurable. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

“As we bid a poignant farewell to the titan of Indian hockey in his final match, Hockey India bestows upon him the title of the ‘God of Indian Modern Hockey,” it added.

The federation also confirmed that despite the retirement, Sreejesh will “remain associated with Hockey India in the years ahead.”

Sreejesh will take part in his fourth Olympic Games in Paris and will be hoping to sign off by adding to his bronze medal from the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

Among his other honours, the India international of 328 caps has won the Asian Games gold twice, the Asia Cup twice and the Asian Champions trophy on four separate occasions.

He was also conferred with the Khel Ratna award, the highest sporting honour in the country.

