Paris 2024: USA maintains Olympic medal tally domination amidst growing global competition

The United States of America had its best Olympic performance in recent times at the Paris 2024. It took home 126 medals (40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze), the most it has won at an Olympics since the 1984 edition, where it left with 174 medals (81 gold, 61 silver, and 30 bronze).

But how does the USA’s performance compare to other Olympic table toppers, both in recent years and historically?

How does Paris 2024 compare to other Olympic Games?

In absolute terms, the USA’s 126 medals in Paris is the fifth-most medals a nation has ever got in the Olympics.

No. Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Soviet Union (1980) 80 69 46 195 2 USA (1984) 83 61 30 174 3 Great Britain (1908) 56 51 39 146 4 Soviet Union (1988) 55 31 46 132 5 USA (2024) 40 44 42 126

(table excludes 1900 and 1904)

However, the number of events and medals awarded have also risen over time. Thus, it becomes necessary to compare the number of medals won to the total medals awarded in an Olympics. Table 1 shows the proportion of medals won by the team at the top of the medal table compared to the total medals available.

Table 1 shows us that while Paris 2024 saw a small increase from Tokyo 2020, the USA’s performance in the French capital is a continuation of a downward trend.

Between 1948 (the first Games after the Second World War) and 1988, the proportion of medals won by the top nation lies at an average of slightly above 20%.

The 1980 Moscow edition and the 1984 Los Angeles games, saw a small uptick in the top-medal country ratio, thanks to USA and Soviet Union boycotting each other’s home Olympics. But even after removing these two, the average ratio from 1948 to 1988 remains close to 20%. The corresponding number from after the 1992 Games has dropped to just above 11%.

So what is responsible for this drop in medals, and where have they gone?

Potential cause 1: The Olympics gets bigger

Over time, the Olympics have fairly consistently grown in size. From Table 2 it is clear that there are more medals on offer, and more nations competing to win them.