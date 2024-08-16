USWNT reclaims No. 1 ranking after striking gold in Paris 

The U.S. women’s national team reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the FIFA world football rankings on Friday after striking gold at the Paris Olympics.

The Americans had dropped to fifth in the previous rankings released in June, their lowest point since FIFA began ranking women’s teams in 2003. It had been 12 months since the USWNT was last ranked No. 1.

Under new head coach Emma Hayes, the USWNT defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Summer Games final to claim its fifth gold medal and seventh medal overall for the four-time World Cup champions.

England ranks second, with previous No .1 Spain, Germany and Sweden rounding out the top five.

England and the U.S. will meet in a friendly at London’s Wembley Stadium on Nov. 30.

READ | United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics

The rest of the top 10 are Canada, Japan, Brazil, South Korea and France. The French dropped eight places after losing in the Olympic quarterfinals.