MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final

USA, the most successful team in women’s football at the Olympics, was the winner of the inaugural edition (in 1996) and had previously beaten Brazil in the final in 2008.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
United States’ goalscorer Mallory Swanson celebrates winning the gold medal with captain Lindsey Horan, at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
United States’ goalscorer Mallory Swanson celebrates winning the gold medal with captain Lindsey Horan, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

United States’ goalscorer Mallory Swanson celebrates winning the gold medal with captain Lindsey Horan, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States of America played out another iteration of a USA versus Brazil Olympic final in women’s football, when it beat the latter 1-0, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Saturday.

USA, the most successful team in women’s football at the Olympics, was the winner of the inaugural edition (in 1996) and has now won gold four more times.

Following is the list of gold medallists in women’s football over the years:

Year Winner Runner-up
1996 USA Canada
2000 Norway USA
2004 USA Brazil
2008 USA Brazil
2012 USA Japan
2016 Germany Sweden
2020 Canada Sweden
2024 USA Brazil

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Brazil /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score: Brazil vs USWNT Paris 2024 Olympics - BRA 0-1 USA, final, Swanson scores, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs USA: Marta, a legend of women’s football, retires with a silver at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘New times are calling for new leaders’: IOC President Bach will not seek a third term
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Brazil vs USA: Marta, a legend of women’s football, retires with a silver at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘New times are calling for new leaders’: IOC President Bach will not seek a third term
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: New Zealand’s Ko wins gold, becomes most decorated golfer in Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score: Brazil vs USWNT Paris 2024 Olympics - BRA 0-1 USA, final, Swanson scores, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil vs USA: Marta, a legend of women’s football, retires with a silver at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘New times are calling for new leaders’: IOC President Bach will not seek a third term
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment