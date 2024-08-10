Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final

The United States of America played out another iteration of a USA versus Brazil Olympic final in women’s football, when it beat the latter 1-0, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Saturday.

USA, the most successful team in women’s football at the Olympics, was the winner of the inaugural edition (in 1996) and has now won gold four more times.

Following is the list of gold medallists in women’s football over the years: