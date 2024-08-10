MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

United States beats Brazil 1-0 to win women’s soccer gold at Paris 2024 Olympics

Mallory Swanson scored the winner as the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) beat Brazil 1-0 to win its fifth gold medal at the Olympic Games, at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:34 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates scoring against Brazil in the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates scoring against Brazil in the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mallory Swanson of the United States celebrates scoring against Brazil in the gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream take gold in women’s final
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Wanyonyi wins 800 metres gold
    Reuters
  3. Reetika Hooda eliminated from Paris Olympics, misses out on wrestling repechage round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil vs USA: Marta, a legend of women’s football, retires with a silver at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: List of gold medal winners in women’s football as USA beats Brazil in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 13
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Vinesh Phogat joint silver medal appeal Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS verdict deferred to August 13, 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream take gold in women’s final
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Wanyonyi wins 800 metres gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment