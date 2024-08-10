MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs USWNT LIVE SCORE: BRA 0-0 USA, Paris 2024 Olympics final, Ludmilla’s goal ruled out, Women’s soccer gold medal match

Paris 2024: Follow the live updates of the women’s football gold medal match between Brazil and the USA at the Summer Olympic Games, at the French capital on Saturday.

Updated : Aug 10, 2024 21:22 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to the live blog of the 2024 Olympics gold medal match of women’s football, between Brazil and the United States of America, being played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

  • August 10, 2024 21:22
    HALFTIME
    Half Time! Brazil 0-0 USA

    Despite both sides coming close to scoring, an off-side goal by Ludmila and two crucial saves by Alyssa Naeher keeps the score locked at 0-0, at the Parc des Princes in France.

  • August 10, 2024 21:17
    45+2’ USA makes another save!

    Brazil’s set-piece attempt has another shot on target by Gabi Porthillo and Naeher makes a great reflex save to deny another certain goal to keep it all square in the last moments of half-time.

  • August 10, 2024 21:16
    44’

    Ludmila gets the ball in her half and tries a solo run. However, Albert shrugs her off, out of play and the referee blows the whistle for a foul. Brazil appeals for a card, beyond a free-kick, but the referee lets the No. 3 go with a verbal warning.

  • August 10, 2024 21:14
    43’

    Horan tries to get the ball out of their half and Yaya fouls her to stop play, ending that development for the Brazilians.

  • August 10, 2024 21:12
    42’

    The USA and Brazil have faced each other twice in the final of women’s soccer (football). And both times, the Americans have come out victorious.

  • August 10, 2024 21:10
    40’

    The USWNT has maintained its defence really well since the break to keep Brazil quiet so far, after the break. Brazil, on the other hand, has gone more physical to slave off the American attack.

  • August 10, 2024 21:05
    Match resumes after water break!

    The teams assemble in front of their dugouts for a small break, to regroup and start again. 

    The match resumes with the same fire after restart, with Lorena kicking the ball away before Swanson could get to it. The Brazil goalkeeper, however, injures herself in the process.

  • August 10, 2024 21:01
    30’

    The match is finally having some breathing space for the players after riveting action at both ends of the ground. Despite Ludmilla finding the net -- which was disallowed -- nothing separates the two sides at the moment.

  • August 10, 2024 20:59
    28’ Chance for Brazil!

    Brazil attacks against the run of play yet again and Yasmine Ribeiro gets to the ball with her head but Dunn makes a timely clearance, hoofing the ball out of danger

  • August 10, 2024 20:57
    25’

    Brazil, surprisingly, has dominated the attack in this match so far but USA attacks on the counter, with Swanson marauding along the left flank, cutting in and forcing a save. Rodman tries to get a shot on the return and earns a corner.

  • August 10, 2024 20:53
    22’ Potential penalty check?

    Leal goes down in the box, after a challenge by Dunn, and the Brazilian gets up to appeal for a penalty immediately. The referee has a chat with the VAR and concludes that there is NO PENALTY.

  • August 10, 2024 20:51
    20’

    The match is slowly getting more physical with Ribeiro and Rodman getting together while Swanson was involved in a challenge, seconds earlier.

  • August 10, 2024 20:46
    OFFSIDE
    16’ Ludmilla’s goal disallowed

    Ludmilla wins the ball in the final third, keeps the ball stuck to her feet as she cuts in from the right and rattles the net with a brilliant goal. But her celebrations are cut short as the off-side flag is up and the referee, after a VAR check, upholds the off-side decision.

  • August 10, 2024 20:45
    14’

    USA is looking to put its foot on the gas with attack much higher and Smith falls into the offside trap as a result and the match official along the sidelines raises the flag.

  • August 10, 2024 20:42
    11’

    Swanson’s corner lands on the top of the net and the score remains goalless as another chance for USA ends to nothing.

  • August 10, 2024 20:41
    10’

    However, Portinho’s run is stopped by Dunn and then USA tries to go for another attack and earns a corner on the right.

  • August 10, 2024 20:40
    9’

    Mallory Swanson staves off his marker along the left flank and crosses for Sophia Smith, whose shot is deflected out for a corner. USA’s corner is cleared by Brazil, which then tries a counterattack.

  • August 10, 2024 20:38
    8’

    Just eight minutes into the game and it has already looked like an end-to-end affair, here at the French capital. USA has dominated possession marginally at 57 percent to Brazil’s 43 so far.

  • August 10, 2024 20:37
    6’

    Dunn tries to get a long ranger into the net as she gets to the ball left by Smith but his shot lacks enough force as the ball lands safely into the gloves pf Lorena Leite.

  • August 10, 2024 20:35
    4’

    Swanson wins a free-kick for USA outside the box. But the set-piece opportunity comes to nothing as Horan fails to get her head to the ball.

  • August 10, 2024 20:34
    2’ Save! Early chance for Brazil

    Ludmilla gets a through ball into the box and she tries to keep the ball rooted to the ground with a shot on target. But Alyssa Naeher makes a regulation save to deny the opening goal.

  • August 10, 2024 20:32
    1’

    Brazil is looking to attack through balls in the centre but USA, keeping Albert as a cover, in front of a four-player defence, clears the ball away.

  • August 10, 2024 20:31
    Kick Off!

    The United States gets the ball rolling from left to right while Brazil starts from the other side. The last time the two sides met in the final was in 2008 when USA won the match 1-0.

  • August 10, 2024 20:28
    Minutes to kick-off!

    Brazil starts in a 3-4-3 formation, with Jheniffer as the centre-forward while the United States starts in a 4-1-2-3 shape with Mallory Swanson as the leader of the attack.

  • August 10, 2024 20:23
    The stage is set!

    The players wait in the tunnel, ready to take the field, ready to fight toe-to-toe for the gold medal. The USWNT starts in blue and red while Brazil is in its iconic yellow and blue kit as they walk out of the tunnel.

  • August 10, 2024 20:19
    Last dance for Marta?

    Marta, the Brazilian football legend, can play a role in her last international game as her country faces USA in the final. Marta, however, is starting from the bench and is expected to take the field later.

  • August 10, 2024 19:36
    Who said what?

    “We had a tough year last year in every way possible. But I feel like this is a new year and we’re really just showing the world that we never did drop off. We just needed a learning year and a growth year. We’re back, and hopefully on top after this next game.”

    - USWNT Sophia Smith

  • August 10, 2024 19:32
    Emma Hayes goes for young blood

    Only two players, starting for USA (Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn - 2019 World Cup) have appeared in a major tournament final before, the fewest in any final starting XI for the USWNT since the 1991 World Cup Final (none), the first in the team’s history.

    (Source: Opta)

  • August 10, 2024 19:25
    Brazil starting XI

    Lorena, Tarciane, Duda Sampaio, Vitoria Yaya, Adriana (captain), Jheniffer, Yasmim, Ludmila, Thais, Gabi Portilho, Lauren.

  • August 10, 2024 19:23
    Starting XI for USA:

  • August 10, 2024 18:15
    Match preview

    Just when it appeared the U.S. had conceded its dominance with an early exit from Women’s World Cup, the Americans have roared back under new coach Emma Hayes with an undefeated run in the Paris Olympics.

    There’s one more hurdle: The U.S. faces Brazil for the gold medal on Saturday at Parc des Princes. 

    “We had a tough year last year in every way possible,” forward Sophia Smith said. “But I feel like this is a new year and we’re really just showing the world that we never did drop off. We just needed a learning year and a growth year. We’re back, and hopefully on top after this next game.” 

    The United States is the most successful team at the Olympics with four gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

    Read the full preview here: USWNT seeks to restore world dominance with gold on line against Brazil

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

