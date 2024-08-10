MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs USA: Marta, a legend of women’s football, retires with a silver at Paris 2024 Olympics

Marta’s journey in her final big tournament was not smooth. She was handed a red card for a foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the Brazil’s final group-stage match.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:34 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women’s World Cups, it was time to hand over the team to the next generation. 
Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women's World Cups, it was time to hand over the team to the next generation.
infoIcon

Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women’s World Cups, it was time to hand over the team to the next generation.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazilian football legend Marta retired with a silver in the women’s football final of the 2024 Olympic Games, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Saturday.

The six-time world player of the year was just 18 when she first played in the Olympics 20 years ago. Back then, Brazil reached the gold medal match in Athens but fell to the United States 2-1.

The two teams met in the final again at the 2008 Beijing Games, and Brazil again came away with the silver medal, following a 0-1 loss. And in her swansong, a major trophy eluded her, as her side finished second-best to the Red-and-White Stars.

Marta, now 38, has said that after six Olympics and six Women’s World Cups, it was time to hand over the team to the next generation. But a major international title — either at the Olympics or World Cup — remained elusive for Brazil’s highest-ever goal scorer -- 119 goals in 201 appearances -- in both men’s and women’s football.

“It’s been so much of my life, since I was 14, I left home and then I just live soccer every single day,” she told The Associated Press before the tournament. “I just feel like maybe it’s time to just take a little bit away from that and let the young players shine.”

Marta is well known to the young players on the U.S. team, not just because she’s one of the best women to ever play the game, but also because she plays in the United States with the Orlando Pride.

“Marta is for sure the player I looked up to growing up,” U.S. forward Sophia Smith said. “Whenever I would watch highlights of players with my dad, it was always Marta.”

The 23-year-old Smith plays for the Portland Thorns.

“We get to play against her in the NWSL, we’re really lucky for that,” she said, “and to play against her in this game, in this magnitude of the game, is so special. I know she would want us to give her our best game. That’s that’s the highest level of respect you can give someone.”

Marta grew up playing street soccer with the boys in Dois Riachos, a town in eastern Brazil some 1,250 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. She was just 17 when she appeared at the 2003 World Cup, held in the United States.

She has the career record for most World Cup goals with 17, and she has 13 Olympic goals, one away from matching compatriot Cristiane’s record.

Marta’s journey in her final big tournament was not smooth. She was handed a red card for a foul on Spain’s Olga Carmona in the Brazil’s final group-stage match.

That merited a two-match suspension from FIFA, so she missed the quarterfinals against hosts France and the semifinals, again against Spain.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Brazil /

Marta

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
