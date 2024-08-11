Paris Olympics 2024: Marta admits Games final ‘probably’ her last game for Brazil

Brazil legend Marta admitted Saturday that defeat in the Olympic women’s football final against the United States was likely her last ever appearance for her country after a remarkable career.

“In the Olympic Games (yes) and probably in official competition,” the 38-year-old said when the question was put to her after Brazil’s 1-0 defeat in the gold medal match in Paris.

“I don’t think you will see me again at the World Cup. I don’t know what might happen or what the plans of the national team are, but my plans are to keep contributing to the team in some way, because this is my life.”

Her comments come after there had been some suggestions she could try to continue representing her country on the pitch until the next World Cup in 2027, which Brazil will host.

The multiple winner of FIFA’s world player of the year award was clutching her silver medal as she spoke after leaving an Olympics as a losing finalist for the third time.

She also played in the Brazil teams that lost out to the USA for gold in 2004 and 2008, and now has more Olympic medals than any other Brazilian footballer, male or female.

“I am not going to disappear from football. I am going to try to contribute somehow to this generation, because they are very talented girls and are well aware of what we can achieve,” she said.

Paris has been Marta’s sixth Olympics, and it threatened to end in bitter fashion when she was sent off in Brazil’s last group game against Spain and hit with a two-match ban.

But her teammates battled their way to the final, allowing Marta to make her farewell appearance as a second-half substitute against the USA.

“I am proud of the team for everything we have done in this competition,” she added.

“It is a very difficult tournament, with games every two days and lots of injuries.

“But we surpassed ourselves to get to the final and achieve our biggest objective, which was to come away with a medal.

She added: “I have spent more than 20 years doing what I love most, and playing a sport that was not always seen as being for women.”

“Now we can say that it is one of the most followed sports...someone had to start that process, so I feel very proud to have contributed and participated in some way so that today people talk much more about women’s football.”