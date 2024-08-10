Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware

Manchester City beat Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to lift the FA Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium after the scoreline read 1-1 at the end of regulation time on Saturday.

First half of regulation time was evenly contested, but the deadlock wasn’t broken. It took substitute and Copa America 2024 winner Alejandro Garnacho open the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Just a few minutes later right before the 90-minute mark, birthday boy Bernardo Silva headed an Oscar Bobb ball home past Andre Onana to get City back into the game, and take the match to a penalty shootout.

This was a good piece of revenge for Pep Guardiola’s men after they had had to gulp down a 1-2 defeat in the FA Cup 2024 final just a few months back at the hands of United.

City opens its title defence against Chelsea on August 18 as the new English Premier League season begins.