MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware

Birthday boy Bernardo Silva headed an Oscar Bobb ball home past Andre Onana to get City back into the game and nullify Alejandro Garnacho’s goal.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 21:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City scores past Andre Onana of Manchester United the team’s sixth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City.
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City scores past Andre Onana of Manchester United the team’s sixth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Matheus Nunes of Manchester City scores past Andre Onana of Manchester United the team’s sixth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City beat Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to lift the FA Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium after the scoreline read 1-1 at the end of regulation time on Saturday.

First half of regulation time was evenly contested, but the deadlock wasn’t broken. It took substitute and Copa America 2024 winner Alejandro Garnacho open the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Just a few minutes later right before the 90-minute mark, birthday boy Bernardo Silva headed an Oscar Bobb ball home past Andre Onana to get City back into the game, and take the match to a penalty shootout.

This was a good piece of revenge for Pep Guardiola’s men after they had had to gulp down a 1-2 defeat in the FA Cup 2024 final just a few months back at the hands of United.

City opens its title defence against Chelsea on August 18 as the new English Premier League season begins.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Community Shield /

Football Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score: Brazil vs USWNT Paris 2024 Olympics - BRA 0-1 USA, final, Swanson scores, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 11, 9:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City beats Manchester United on penalties to win Community Shield
    AFP
  2. Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Man United: Why was there no extra time in the FA Community Shield 2024 final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spurs signs Solanke from Bournemouth on a record sale
    Reuters
  5. MCI 1-1 MUN (7-6) Highlights, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: Manchester City beats Manchester United in penalty shootout to clinch title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score: Brazil vs USWNT Paris 2024 Olympics - BRA 0-1 USA, final, Swanson scores, Women’s soccer gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City starts season with first piece of silverware
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 11, 9:30PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 10: Sreenidi Deccan FC signs Angel Orelien of Panama
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment