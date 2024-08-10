Solfrid Koanda of Norway won the gold medal in the women’s 81kg weightlifting at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Sara Ahmed of Egypt took silver and Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador claimed the bronze.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024: New Zealand’s Ko wins gold, becomes most decorated golfer in Olympics
- Paris Olympics 2024: Norway’s Koanda wins women’s 81kg gold
- Vinesh Phogat joint silver medal appeal Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS verdict deferred to August 11, 9:30 PM IST
- LIVE Score: Brazil vs USWNT Paris 2024 Olympics - BRA 0-1 USA, final, Swanson scores, Women’s soccer gold medal match
- Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters overwhelms CISF to brighten its quarterfinal chances
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE