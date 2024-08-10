MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Norway’s Koanda wins women’s 81kg gold

Sara Ahmed of Egypt took silver and Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador claimed the bronze. 

Aug 10, 2024

Reuters
Gold medalist Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France.
Gold medalist Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gold medalist Solfrid Eila Amena Koanda of Norway celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 81kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

