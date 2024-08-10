International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will not seek to remain in the post after the end of his second term in 2025 despite calls from members to stay on, he said on Saturday.

Bach, a German lawyer who has been in charge since 2013, said he was asked to continue but said he would not attempt to extend his mandate and change the Olympic charter that limits the president to a maximum of 12 years in the role.

“New times are calling for new leaders,” he told the IOC session.

The new IOC president will be elected in March 2025 at the session in ancient Olympia. No member has yet openly campaigned to succeed Bach.