‘New times are calling for new leaders’: IOC President Bach will not seek a third term

The new IOC president will be elected in March 2025 at the session in ancient Olympia as no member has yet openly campaigned to succeed Bach.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:33 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the IOC Session.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the IOC Session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the IOC Session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will not seek to remain in the post after the end of his second term in 2025 despite calls from members to stay on, he said on Saturday.

Bach, a German lawyer who has been in charge since 2013, said he was asked to continue but said he would not attempt to extend his mandate and change the Olympic charter that limits the president to a maximum of 12 years in the role.

“New times are calling for new leaders,” he told the IOC session.

The new IOC president will be elected in March 2025 at the session in ancient Olympia. No member has yet openly campaigned to succeed Bach.

Thomas Bach /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Paris 2024 Olympics

