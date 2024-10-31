Paris Masters 2024: Zverev defeats Griekspoor, Medvedev knocked out in second round

Alexander Zverev began his Paris Masters campaign with a confident 7-6(2), 6-3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday, while Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out after losing 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4) to Alexei Popyrin.

Third seed Zverev was in fine form against the Dutchman, hitting 19 winners, making only nine unforced errors and completing 86 per cent of his first serves in the 92-minute encounter.

“One of the fastest courts I’ve ever played on. I had to find my rhythm in the beginning but happy to come through in the end,” said the German who became the fourth player to reach the last 16 at all nine ATP Masters 1000s in one season.

Former US Open champion Medvedev, who exited in controversy at the same stage last year after what many took to be an obscene gesture to the crowd, failed to progress as Australia’s Popyrin overcame a second-set meltdown to book a place in the next round.

It was also a disappointing night for Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, who were knocked out of the tournament.

Fifth seed Fritz lost a tight match to Britain’s Jack Draper 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4, while Shelton was beaten 6-3, 7-6(4) by lucky loser Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who entered the tournament after Jannik Sinner withdrew.

In the earlier matches, ninth seed Alex de Minaur of Australia defeated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 7-6(5), while 13th seed Dane Holger Rune continued his strong run with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, eighth seed, overcame a first-set deficit against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry to claim a 6-7(9), 6-3, 7-5 victory

Frenchman 15th seed Ugo Humbert saw off American Marcos Giro 6-3, 6-2 to set up a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and compatriot Arthur Fils ousted German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4.