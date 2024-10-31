MagazineBuy Print

DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Musiala scores hattrick as Bayern Munich beats Mainz 4-0 in second round

Eintracht Frankfurt also advanced with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach as did Werder Bremen following its 1-0 win over second division’s Paderborn.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 08:04 IST , MAINZ, GERMANY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the second-round match against Mainz in the DFB-Pokal Cup at the MEWA Arena, Mainz, on Wednesday.
Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the second-round match against Mainz in the DFB-Pokal Cup at the MEWA Arena, Mainz, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
In-form Jamal Musiala bagged a first half hattrick to steer Bayern Munich to a 4-0 victory over host Mainz 05 on Wednesday and into the German Cup third round.

Germany midfielder Musiala, who also scored in the 5-0 league win over VfL Bochum on Sunday, slotted in from a Harry Kane pass for a second-minute lead after a powerful run down the left by Alphonso Davies.

Musiala headed in the second goal in the 37th from close range.

Bundesliga leader Bayern, who had lost in the second round in three of the last four German Cup competitions, struck twice more in first-half stoppage time through Leroy Sane and Musiala to kill off the tie.

The visitor took its foot off the gas after the break but Mainz still found no way past the Bayern defence.

Substitute Leon Goretzka thought he had scored another for Bayern with a glancing header but Mainz keeper Robin Zentner pulled off a sensational save to deny the midfielder.

Eintracht Frankfurt also advanced with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach as did Werder Bremen following its 1-0 win over second division’s Paderborn.

Fellow Bundesliga club Union Berlin, however, crashed out of the competition after losing 2-0 at third-tier club Arminia Bielefeld.

