DFB-Pokal Cup 2024-25: Wolfsburg knocks out Dortmund with extra-time winner in second round

Holder Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the next round with a 3-0 victory over second tier club Elversberg while RB Leipzig advanced with a 4-2 victory over fellow Bundesliga club St Pauli.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 08:36 IST , WOLFSBURG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
VfL Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind (third from right) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second round of the DFB-Pokal Cup at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.
VfL Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind (third from right) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second round of the DFB-Pokal Cup at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

VfL Wolfsburg's Jonas Wind (third from right) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second round of the DFB-Pokal Cup at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jonas Wind struck late in the second half of extra-time to help VfL Wolfsburg snatch a 1-0 victory over visitor Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup second round on Tuesday, stretching the Ruhr valley club’s losing run.

It was the third defeat in a week for Dortmund, who lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday and then to Augsburg in the league on Saturday and Tuesday’s result will pile further pressure on already-embattled coach Nuri Sahin.

The visitor did get off to a good start and had a string of chances with unmarked Maximilian Beier in the 14th minute and Serhou Guirassy after the break.

It failed to make its chances count and the host grew stronger late in the game.

It hit the woodwork with Tiago Thomas early in the first half of extra-time and Wind then had his header cleared by Ramy Bensebaini in the 114th.

Denmark international Wind hit the target from eight metres out for the winner in the 117th.

Holder Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the next round with a 3-0 victory over second tier club Elversberg.

RB Leipzig, in second place in the Bundesliga, advanced with a 4-2 victory over fellow Bundesliga club St Pauli.

Bayern Munich is in action at Mainz 05 on Wednesday.

