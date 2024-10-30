MagazineBuy Print

League Cup 2024-25: Southampton edges Stoke 3-2, Brentford wins shootout to reach quarterfinals

Holder Liverpool travels to Brighton and Hove Albion while Manchester United hosts Leicester City and Manchester City visits Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round ties on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 08:13 IST , SOUTHAMPTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Southampton’s James Bree (left) celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the round of 16 match against Stoke City in the League Cup at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, on Tuesday.
Southampton's James Bree (left) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the round of 16 match against Stoke City in the League Cup at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Southampton’s James Bree (left) celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the round of 16 match against Stoke City in the League Cup at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton’s James Bree struck late to snatch a 3-2 win over Stoke City, while Brentford beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the League Cup quarterfinals in two exciting clashes on Tuesday.

Saints took the lead in the 19th minute through Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header from a Mateus Fernandes corner. The host doubled its advantage when Adam Armstrong converted a penalty after defender Jaden Dixon fouled Yukinari Sugawara.

Stoke refused to buckle under the pressure though and pulled a goal back before the break through defender Ashley Phillips’ clever back heel before Tom Cannon equalised with a confident finish following a deflection nine minutes after the break.

Stoke substitute Million Manhoef almost put the visitor ahead by bundling the ball into the net but Sugawara raced back to slide and clear off the line before Bree’s low long-range effort sealed victory for Southampton two minutes from time.

READ | Arsenal manager Arteta gives update on Odegaard return before Preston clash

Brentford took an early lead when Kevin Schade’s shot bounced off goalkeeper Pierce Charles only for the striker to knock the ball into the net after 11 minutes.

The home side looked in control until just before the hour when Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama fired home a long-range equaliser.

With neither team able to find a winner, the match went to penalties and Brentford’s Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken was the hero by saving Wednesday’s fifth spot kick from Liam Palmer.

The remaining fourth round ties are on Wednesday, including holder Liverpool’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, hosting Leicester City and Manchester City visiting Tottenham Hotspur. 

